DR Horton, 5201 Cam. del Griego. $182,563.
— 5203 Cam. del Griego. $196,223.
— 5205 Cam. del Griego. $241,897.
— 5213 Cam. del Griego. $229,497.
— 5215 Cam. del Griego. $241,897.
— 5217 Cam. del Griego. $229,497.
— 5223 Cam. del Griego. $245,463.
— 5225 Cam. del Griego. $229,497.
— 5227 Cam. del Griego. $201,146.
— 5246 Cam. del Griego. $292,758.
— 5250 Cam. del Griego. $215,420.
— 5252 Cam. del Griego. $180,525.
— 5209 Via Nube. $232,881.
— 5211 Via Nube. $206,597.
Homewise, 7260 Vista Serena Lp. $248,226.
— 7262 Vista Serena Lp. $230,000.
— 7264 Vista Serena Lp. $220,000.
— 7285 Vista Serena Lp. $210,000.
— 7294 Vista Serena Lp. $215,000.
— 7301 Vista Serena Lp. $195,000.
— 7305 Vista Serena Lp. $200,000.
William Kramlich & Kim Taylor, 1324 Cam. de Cruz Blanca. $950,000.
Geno Zamora, 1803 Arbolitos Ln. $499,000.
Arbolitos at Las Estrellas LLC, 1779 Calle Arbolitos. $620,000.
MTV Enterprises, 5200 Cam. del Griego. $200,050.
— 5210 Cam. del Griego. $178,211.
— 5212 Cam. del Griego. $186,322.
— 5220 Cam. del Griego. $274,570.
— 5222 Cam. del Griego. $153,173.
— 5234 Cam. del Griego. $186,322.
— 5260 Cam. del Griego. $183,091.
Cheryl Nelsen, 1601 Salvador Pl. $100,000.
MLTT, LLC, 30 Blue Feather Rd. $165,000.
— 34 Blue Feather Rd. $165,000.
— 11 Flower Garland. $285,000.
Richard Tabert, 109 Paseo Aragon. $500,000.
Murray Sutton, 107 Graythorn Dr. $450,000.
Boss Builders, 32 Plaza del Centro. $1.1 million.
Cara Scaroa, 116 W. Wildflower. $500,000.
Prull & Associates, 18 Via Oso. $990,000.
Andrea Mueller, 52 Loma Sereno. $150,000.
Alan Kagan, 114 Paseo del Conejo. $750,000.
Derek Johnson, 9 N. Hijo de Dios. $564,014.
Gary Anderson, 63 Via Pampa. $975,000.
Brandon Keyser, 55b Glorieta Ranch Rd. $542,000.
Pulte Development of New Mexico, 4628 Rail Runner Rd. $272,910.
— 4630 Rail Runner Rd. $319,311.
— 4274 Dia Soleado. $320,981.
