Robert Davis, 111 Paseo Nopal. $250,000.

Andy Kozubel, 3289 Monte Sereno Dr. $1.1 million.

MTV Enterprises, 2705 Rio del Norte. $159,104.

— 2706 Rio del Norte. $189,589.

— 2707 Rio del Norte. $215,879.

— 2708 Rio del Norte. $146,441.

John & Janet DiJanni, 2913 Aspen View. $950,000.

Sonny Otero, 837 Vista Catedral. $650,000.

Homewise, Inc., 7240 Vista Serena Lp. $250,000.

LB & B, 451 Calle Redondo. $150,000.

John Josephakis, 139 Cam. Escondido. $222,000.

Paul Kukuchek, 152 New Moon Overlook. $540,000.

Cherryl Thomas, 9 Campo Montoso. $950,000.

Christopher Mele, 19 Pan de Vida. $530,000.

Eliane Blatt, 48 Tesuque Ridge. $1.2 million.

Univest Rancho Viejo, 3 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $138,442.

— 5 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $143,883.

— 7 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $150,654.

— 62 Via Orilla Dorado. $146,420.

Susan Teutsch, 14-A Old Coach Rd. $320,000.

Bradley Spence, 94 King Farm Rd. $140,000.

Carlos Gonzales, 6 Pajaro Blanco Rd. $100,000.

Edward Peterson, 72-B Calle Josephina. $675,000.

Joel McHorse, 12 Cielo Sonrisa. $275,000.

