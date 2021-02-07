Robert Davis, 111 Paseo Nopal. $250,000.
Andy Kozubel, 3289 Monte Sereno Dr. $1.1 million.
MTV Enterprises, 2705 Rio del Norte. $159,104.
— 2706 Rio del Norte. $189,589.
— 2707 Rio del Norte. $215,879.
— 2708 Rio del Norte. $146,441.
John & Janet DiJanni, 2913 Aspen View. $950,000.
Sonny Otero, 837 Vista Catedral. $650,000.
Homewise, Inc., 7240 Vista Serena Lp. $250,000.
LB & B, 451 Calle Redondo. $150,000.
John Josephakis, 139 Cam. Escondido. $222,000.
Paul Kukuchek, 152 New Moon Overlook. $540,000.
Cherryl Thomas, 9 Campo Montoso. $950,000.
Christopher Mele, 19 Pan de Vida. $530,000.
Eliane Blatt, 48 Tesuque Ridge. $1.2 million.
Univest Rancho Viejo, 3 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $138,442.
— 5 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $143,883.
— 7 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $150,654.
— 62 Via Orilla Dorado. $146,420.
Susan Teutsch, 14-A Old Coach Rd. $320,000.
Bradley Spence, 94 King Farm Rd. $140,000.
Carlos Gonzales, 6 Pajaro Blanco Rd. $100,000.
Edward Peterson, 72-B Calle Josephina. $675,000.
Joel McHorse, 12 Cielo Sonrisa. $275,000.
