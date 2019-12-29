A proposal to build 65 apartments on Siler Road won one of two awards in the "Conceptual" category during last month's annual meeting of the American Institute of Architects-Santa Fe. The Siler Yard Arts + Creativity Center is proposed by AOS Architects.
The project involves the construction of eight apartment buildings and a community building on a parcel west of Trades West Road. It is designed in response to "urgently needed affordable live/work rental housing," said the AOS entry. And it is specifically designed for Santa Fe's creative population, with the units maximizing space and natural light for artists.
"We spent an extraordinary year of getting to know the full diversity of makers and creatives in Santa Fe and seeing how they're really in danger of being shut out of the community," said AOS Architects' Shawn Evans. "Santa Fe is known for arts and creativity, but very few of those people can afford to live here anymore."
The firm consulted more than 30 local artists regarding the project’s purpose and design. The buildings will reflect the neighborhood's industrial character, with some references to Santa Fe Style. There will be both flat roofs and sloped roofs, with exterior walls of both corrugated metal and stucco.
"One of the things that was real important to us as we designed the community is that it be authentic, not some trivialized version of Santa Fe," Evans said. He added that the Siler-Rufina district's industrial credential "is true, not some tarted up version of what we think tourists want to see."
AOS argued its case before the Santa Fe Planning Commission and was granted a variance in order to be able to use some contemporary-design materials in the buildings.
The land was previously owned by the city and has now been transferred to a nonprofit group called Midtown Housing Partners, an LLC between New Mexico Interfaith Housing and investors. "The city has waived all permit and development fees, and has given a sizeable cash contribution that will be used for roadways and utilities," Evans said. "This is really the only way that affordable housing is done in the United States any more is through low-income tax credits."
Part of the qualifying formula for those credits will be satisfied by the fact that the installation of the project's photovoltaic panels is being fund-raised through private donations. Because of the solar panels and the design and orientation of the buildings, Siler Yard Arts + Creativity Center is projected to be energy net zero. Evans said construction will begin this year.
