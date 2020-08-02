This is a beautifully balanced example of a modern “Santa Fe Style” home — nothing ostentatious, and the whole nicely grounded in the honey-colored maple flooring. Pine vigas and lintels contrast with the white, plastered walls. Most of the light-filled rooms are graced with coved-plaster ceilings.

“It’s a really beautiful place,” said Realtor Andy Ault, “a quiet sanctuary next to a golf course, and there are a lot of people who want that: Get me away from the hum and drum; I don’t need it.”

Built in 2008, the 3,865-square-foot residence is located in the Park Estates neighborhood of Las Campanas; it looks out on the third hole of the Jack Nicklaus-designed Sunset Golf Course. There are a total of three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The wonderfully planted and hardscaped entry courtyard leads to the front door and to the foyer with a travertine floor. The living room has a large fireplace with a raised hearth of flagstone, and there are french doors opening onto a patio and big views to the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains.

The kitchen is outfitted with Viking appliances, granite countertops including on the island, and plenty of taupe-painted cabinets, some of the uppers with glass fronts. Backsplashes are tiled, the one at the six-burner cooktop handily equipped with a pot-filler faucet. There is a walk-in pantry/bar. Tall windows brighten the dining room, which has one of the traditional corner fireplaces known since Spanish colonial times as a fogón.

The two master suites on opposite sides of the house have bathrooms of travertine or slate, with Talavera-tile accents. A spa tub is placed at a wall of windows looking out on piñon, blue spruce, and the mountains in the distance.

Coved ceilings and maple floors continue in the guest quarters, which have a separate entry in the front courtyard. But in these digs the wall plaster is a warm chamois color.

The home has two brick-paved portales facing east and north, one of them with a fireplace. The lot of a little over one acre boasts mature landscaping including lavender, broom, sumac, sage, golden columbine, honeysuckle, Russian olive, crabapple, and fruit trees.

Andy Ault, Keller Williams Santa Fe, has 3 Agua Dulce listed for $1,550,000.

