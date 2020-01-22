February is a time when most people are thinking about what to get their sweetheart for Valentine’s Day, chocolates or flowers? But this month is also a great time to start thinking about giving some love to your spring garden. If you are like many Santa Feans, you may be renting and have little or no space for a garden, which can be frustrating, especially if you have a green thumb. There are popular solutions, like living walls, window-boxes, containers (you can get creative here), and terrariums. These are all great additions to any size space, but what if you crave an edible garden? Besides herbs, is there any way to grow vegetables indoors or in a large enough container to house a good selection of plants outside? The answer is yes to both, thanks to an innovative creation by a Master Gardener who designed a structure called the "salad table."
Most markets now offer organic produce, but home gardening is still the most popular choice to get healthy greens onto your plate without the worry of contamination. One of the best things about the salad table is it can be adjusted to suit your living space. The concept may have several variations, but it was perfected by University of Maryland Extension specialist Jon Traunfeld in 2006. Traunfeld came up with the idea while visiting Ecosystem Farm in Accokeek, Md., for a training seminar. He spotted a metal table with a built-in container box bursting with fresh, seasonal vegetables and he decided to recreate the table using wood.
His design caught on and he decided to call it the salad table. One caveat: the table is actually a do-it-yourself project. At the current time, they are not sold in kits or even pre-made in stores, although you may find some adapted versions in online garden-supply stores. For the real deal, it’s worth your time to build it yourself. The construction is easy and it is inexpensive to build, in addition to being fun for all ages. For instructions, please see www.urbanavrtlarka.com/wp-content/uploads/Salad-Tables-and-Salad-Boxes.pdf.
The table is a rectangular wooden frame with legs and a large surface area with a mesh bottom that allows for drainage. The table width can be determined based on where it will be placed and the height should be waist high. If you want your salad table to be mobile so you can roll it right over to your dining table, just add wheels. The placement of the salad table depends on sunlight and the season, and you should avoid direct sun and heat, both indoors and out. Since our climate is dry, a mister is recommended to keep the vegetables moist.
As all gardeners know, vegetable gardens attract wildlife that can wreak havoc. Having a structure high up helps deter pesky animals like rabbits and marmots from destroying the fruits of your labor. Another bonus is that you won’t have to constantly bend over to pick vegetables growing in the ground. It’s a win-win for gardeners who lack time and patience.
As with any container garden, the growing medium you use is very important. Salad greens do not require a heavy volume; three inches deep is all you need. The soil medium has three vital functions: to supply roots with nutrients, air, and water; to allow for maximum root growth; and to physically support the plant. Garden soil is not recommended, because it is too dense and contains weed seeds. The most effective mix should include peat moss, perlite, and vermiculite, or you may also use a 50-50 mixture of soil-less growing medium and compost. Do not re-use the same medium season after season. After you are done, the soil may be spread around outdoor garden plants or shrubs in your yard.
Herbs like mint, parsley, cilantro, chervil, basil, thyme, hyssop, and anise are recommended. Lettuces such as escarole, chicory, endive, and baby bibb are also good choices, as are kale, mustard greens, radishes, broccoli raab and arugula. Always remember to choose what you want to eat. Vegetable varieties can be tempting, but you don’t want to grow just for show. This is a garden with a purpose.
Carole A. Langrall has been in the floriculture industry for over 20 years, from working with South American flower growers to opening floral event studios in Santa Fe, NM and Baltimore, MD. As a Master Gardener, she educates and lectures on the importance of native plants, beautification projects and environmental art. She is available for demonstrations, classes and special events. Contact her at: www.flowerspy.com
