If you want to attract pollinators to your Southwest garden, there are many options for both large and small plots. Pollinator-friendly plants come in a variety of sizes and shapes as well as a rainbow of colors — a ploy nature created to attract specific insects and birds to certain flowers. For example, if you want to help the bees, planting blue and violet flowers like larkspur and salvia will have them buzzing around in no time. If you love hummingbirds, choose plants in shades of red, fuchsia, and purple like bee balm, foxgloves, and columbine. For fans of the butterflies, golden rudebekia, pink lantana, and red cardinal flower are good bets.
If it’s diversity in pollinators and color you are interested in, look no further than the versatile agastache plant. This one-stop-shopping, pollinator-friendly perennial is a Southwest native, coming in vibrant hues of violet, salmon, scarlet, and mauve, and attracts a large assortment of bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. It is an herbaceous genus from the mint family (Lamiaceae) though it does not spread aggressively like culinary mints, nor does it smell minty. It is predominately native to the prairies and plains of North America with 22 species here.
Also known as anise hyssop and hummingbird mint, this native plant offers more than just being irresistible to the birds and the bees. Agastache is considered deer- and rabbit-resistant, it tolerates dry soil conditions, it self-seeds annually, it produces blooms from late spring to early fall, and it makes an excellent companion plant to other natives like yarrow, echinacea, penstemon, eremurus, and nepeta.
If given the choice, pollinators typically prefer native plants as they have adapted and evolved with the local ecosystem. Gravitating to these plants provides a dual purpose: hosting for the life cycle of the pollinator and an efficient system designed specifically for the extraction of its food supply. While some are “generalists” that will feed on a variety of nectars, many other pollinators are “specialists” that need just one species for both feeding and hosting their eggs.
Agastache is considered a nectar plant whose fragrant, spiky flowers are like a dream come true to pollinators. It is rare not to see at least one species of insect hovering around the small clusters of flowers. Depending on the variety, agastache can grow from two to four feet tall. They prefer full sun and do best in well-drained soil.
When planting, make sure to place them in clumps (three is ideal) as opposed to single plants so they may spread out, making it easier for the pollinators to find them. If you are creating a pollinator garden for the first time, combine agastache with a variety of other native plants that will bloom throughout the season. Consider adding night-blooming flowers to support moths and bats, as well as larval host plants. The more diversity you create in your garden, the more pollinators you will attract. Lastly, do not use pesticides as these will harm pollinators as well as our ecosystem.
Agastaches are not known to have serious diseases or insect issues but may develop botrytis, a fungus that causes grey mold on flowers, leaves, and stems; and downy mildew, which produces whitish-gray patches on the undersides of the leaves. If you notice changes in the plant, consult a local nursery or the Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners for recommendations.
Agastache has been a popular fixture in herbal medicine for centuries. All parts of the plant are edible, and its leaves and flowers are harvested for herbal teas and are often used as a garnish in salads and dishes. Traditionally, Native American tribes including the Cayuga, Cheyenne, Cree, and Navajo reportedly used anise hyssop to treat ailments such as indigestion, colds, coughs and fever, and chest pains. Agastache rugosa or Korean mint is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine where it is called huo xiang.
You can find agastache and other pollinator-friendly plants at your local Santa Fe nurseries, including Agua Fria Nursery, Payne’s Nurseries, and Newman’s Nursery. Agastache pallidiflora and Agastache cana are available at Plants of the Southwest.
Carole A. Langrall has been in the floriculture industry for over 20 years, from working with South American flower growers to opening floral event studios in Santa Fe and Baltimore. As a Master Gardener, she educates and lectures on the importance of native plants, beautification projects, and environmental art. She is available for demonstrations, classes and special events; see flowerspy.com.
