Sept. 19 - Oct. 18
NE city
Homes
215,000
237,000
304,625
330,000
342,000
344,681
355,000
435,000
440,000
460,000
550,000
550,000
553,528
555,900
595,000
597,500
625,000
639,000
650,000
660,000
665,000
687,500
691,700
716,000
725,000
739,100
745,000
763,500
780,000
826,445
865,000
885,239
906,000
920,000
927,000
1,068,250
1,152,500
1,242,307
1,591,204
1,650,000
2,100,000
3,040,000
Land
89,900
140,000
190,000
200,000
NW city
Homes
155,000
200,000
268,500
352,500
455,000
605,000
Land
(None)
SE city
Homes
191,000
335,000
369,000
375,000
400,000
400,000
405,000
415,000
425,000
450,000
475,000
500,000
541,850
548,000
565,000
568,000
642,522
645,000
679,000
697,000
724,000
744,000
750,000
800,000
880,000
896,000
907,000
1,100,000
1,200,000
1,321,000
1,321,500
1,540,000
1,622,500
1,734,500
1,750,000
1,760,000
2,979,000
Land
295,000
SW city
Homes
132,500
145,000
159,000
179,000
189,500
192,500
199,000
209,000
210,000
232,500
242,900
244,000
247,500
256,000
260,000
265,000
265,000
266,000
266,000
275,000
278,000
279,000
280,000
290,000
299,000
309,439
310,000
312,500
315,000
315,000
316,000
320,000
321,914
325,000
325,000
325,000
327,000
328,000
330,000
333,000
334,300
335,000
337,000
344,000
347,000
350,000
379,000
384,000
391,000
395,953
399,000
400,000
408,500
419,000
420,000
428,000
430,500
431,000
450,000
461,205
463,000
478,500
485,000
488,000
499,000
529,000
546,940
555,500
570,000
609,990
635,000
785,793
Land
(None)
NW county
Homes
445,000
457,308
537,764
615,850
616,500
640,000
643,000
680,000
765,000
792,000
835,000
890,000
931,717
950,000
1,005,000
1,175,000
1,585,000
1,925,000
Land
57,500
104,000
112,000
150,000
185,000
250,000
250,000
350,000
NE county
Homes
479,900
550,000
745,000
960,000
1,220,000
1,310,000
1,423,000
1,425,000
1,450,000
1,660,000
1,800,000
2,150,000
Land
75,000
90,000
105,000
130,000
212,500
SW county
Homes
260,000
275,000
305,000
320,000
339,000
339,000
365,000
380,000
385,000
388,500
390,000
396,000
398,250
419,000
420,000
441,000
441,000
445,000
479,000
480,000
520,000
535,000
538,900
565,000
615,000
690,000
782,000
860,000
Land
25,000
50,000
55,000
67,500
67,500
67,500
110,000
131,250
150,000
SE county
Homes
323,200
350,000
586,000
645,000
738,668
740,000
817,000
855,000
1,095,000
2,100,000
Land
79,000
84,000
135,000
165,000
Eldorado
Homes
341,500
342,000
395,000
430,000
450,000
465,000
475,000
475,000
490,000
510,000
545,000
545,000
549,000
579,694
594,730
600,000
721,500
Land
60,000
70,000
77,000
