Dec. 19 - Jan. 18

NE city

Homes

346,100

389,000

422,500

435,000

599,000

657,000

684,000

805,000

835,000

925,000

935,000

970,000

1,250,000

1,725,000

3,225,000

Land

500,000

NW city

Homes

196,000

480,000

548,000

560,000

Land

82,000

SE city

Homes

175,000

189,000

315,000

324,000

487,000

490,000

500,000

536,000

539,000

590,000

619,000

652,000

658,000

816,500

825,000

846,500

999,000

1,000,000

1,001,000

1,600,000

2,995,000

Land

(None)

SW city

Homes

118,000

144,530

166,300

179,000

190,000

193,000

199,000

199,000

210,528

239,000

259,000

279,000

280,000

282,000

285,000

285,000

287,000

297,000

301,250

311,000

311,000

320,100

325,000

327,125

330,600

333,500

334,602

335,000

336,000

336,000

336,000

337,500

340,000

350,000

371,000

379,250

389,291

390,000

395,000

397,482

412,500

420,000

426,000

440,000

446,000

450,000

456,500

463,376

485,000

495,000

499,900

510,000

511,364

545,000

545,000

Land

(None)

NW county

Homes

285,000

486,500

560,000

579,000

825,000

922,500

1,055,000

1,145,000

1,415,000

1,605,000

Land

117,000

173,000

475,000

NE county

Homes

379,000

725,000

765,000

815,000

825,000

1,145,000

1,306,427

1,365,000

1,485,000

1,586,379

1,975,000

2,795,000

Land

65,000

73,357

85,000

91,000

205,000

SW county

Homes

145,000

300,000

304,000

329,000

335,000

335,000

337,000

340,900

369,165

375,000

407,000

410,000

411,000

430,000

500,000

526,500

540,000

625,000

Land

40,000

80,000

SE county

Homes

577,000

580,000

625,000

637,500

699,000

705,000

740,000

783,000

925,000

2,825,000

Land

59,900

72,000

85,000

89,999

95,000

175,000

Eldorado

Homes

330,000

430,000

550,000

597,000

605,000

745,400

Land

110,000

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.