Dec. 19 - Jan. 18
NE city
Homes
346,100
389,000
422,500
435,000
599,000
657,000
684,000
805,000
835,000
925,000
935,000
970,000
1,250,000
1,725,000
3,225,000
Land
500,000
NW city
Homes
196,000
480,000
548,000
560,000
Land
82,000
SE city
Homes
175,000
189,000
315,000
324,000
487,000
490,000
500,000
536,000
539,000
590,000
619,000
652,000
658,000
816,500
825,000
846,500
999,000
1,000,000
1,001,000
1,600,000
2,995,000
Land
(None)
SW city
Homes
118,000
144,530
166,300
179,000
190,000
193,000
199,000
199,000
210,528
239,000
259,000
279,000
280,000
282,000
285,000
285,000
287,000
297,000
301,250
311,000
311,000
320,100
325,000
327,125
330,600
333,500
334,602
335,000
336,000
336,000
336,000
337,500
340,000
350,000
371,000
379,250
389,291
390,000
395,000
397,482
412,500
420,000
426,000
440,000
446,000
450,000
456,500
463,376
485,000
495,000
499,900
510,000
511,364
545,000
545,000
Land
(None)
NW county
Homes
285,000
486,500
560,000
579,000
825,000
922,500
1,055,000
1,145,000
1,415,000
1,605,000
Land
117,000
173,000
475,000
NE county
Homes
379,000
725,000
765,000
815,000
825,000
1,145,000
1,306,427
1,365,000
1,485,000
1,586,379
1,975,000
2,795,000
Land
65,000
73,357
85,000
91,000
205,000
SW county
Homes
145,000
300,000
304,000
329,000
335,000
335,000
337,000
340,900
369,165
375,000
407,000
410,000
411,000
430,000
500,000
526,500
540,000
625,000
Land
40,000
80,000
SE county
Homes
577,000
580,000
625,000
637,500
699,000
705,000
740,000
783,000
925,000
2,825,000
Land
59,900
72,000
85,000
89,999
95,000
175,000
Eldorado
Homes
330,000
430,000
550,000
597,000
605,000
745,400
Land
110,000
