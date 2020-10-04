For perhaps two decades now, the City of Santa Fe has lapsed in its long-range planning, “at least in terms of a cohesive, coordinated effort,” said Lisa Roach, who heads the city’s Historic Preservation Division. “One of the results of not having a sustained long-range planning program at the city is that we allow the market forces to drive what happens in development rather than having a really intentional focus about where we want to see growth happen.
“In my mind,” Roach continued, “another pitfall of not having a sustained long-range planning effort is that every development that comes up is met with extreme opposition by surrounding neighborhoods because they feel like they haven’t had a say.”
In an early September discussion, both Roach and architect Gayla Bechtol emphasized that design should go hand-in-hand with planning — and they both are focuses of ReVisioning History, a series of web-based panel discussions sponsored by Friends of Architecture Santa Fe.
The two women are both board members of the Friends group, as are architect Anthony Guida; artist Lila Pickus; Annette Prapasiri, owner of the Six Blooms brand development and design firm; and Carlos Gemora, a senior land-use planner with the city.
The series began in May with a ReVisioning History introduction and overview, followed by ReVisioning Planning in June. On Aug. 27, ReVisioning Preservation featured presentations by Santa Fe architects Shawn Evans and Beverley Spears, Tesuque Pueblo preservation specialist Mark Mitchell, and historian and anthropologist Esteven Rael-Gálvez.
“We are after having a diverse conversation, because we know how complex it is to do planning, in any town,” Bechtol said. Roach added, “I think it’s really in all of our interests to try and get planning kickstarted in Santa Fe in a way that is collaborative but also inclusive and really seeks to create a new vision of what long-range planning can be.
“One of the primary objectives of this ReVisioning series is to call attention to the importance of design and planning on the resulting spaces and the homes that we end up with.”
Bechtol stressed that planning should be “intentional and pro-active” about affordable housing. “There was a project that was about to be approved and it satisfied all the codes, but there would be apartments on the north side and the residents in those would never ever see the sun. I would love to, as an architect and a citizen of the world, be able to increase the quality of life for people.”
Roach said an update to the 1999 general plan is needed, but added that it will take two or three years just to prepare for a comprehensive remake. When the city is ready to move, however, the ReVisioning discussions will represent a body of recent research and dialogue from a diversity of panelists and members of the public who participated.
The series was envisioned as live audience events but in COVID times is presented in the Zoom webinar format. Interaction with the audience is still a strong element. There have been between 80 and 100 people attending each of the ReVisioning sessions, and many submit questions for the panelists.
“Even with COVID, we’re trying to get as much discussion and Q&A in as possible,” said Guida, who is the board president of Friends of Architecture.
“The thing that struck me is there are so many brilliant people in Santa Fe and absent a university in town, there’s really no forum for these discussions to happen. There are neighborhood notification meetings and H-Board meetings but they’re always really fraught and the stakes are really high. Now there’s the space to explore ideas and concepts and not have it be about what’s in my back yard.
“That’s really where the impetus for all of this started: how do we create a space?”
Each of the ReVisioning panelists chooses a document as a pretext for his or her presentation. These were their resources on Aug. 27:
• Evans: the 1957 Historic Styles Ordinance and the current Historic Districts Ordinance
• Spears: Design and Preservation in Santa Fe: A Pluralistic Approach (1977)
• Mitchell: Santa Fe Plaza Cultural Landscape Report (2005)
• Rael-Gálvez: Culture Connects Santa Fe: A Cultural Cartography (2016)
All of the documents have been digitized and put on the Friends website.
“I think there really is recognition of the value of these conversations, particularly with the level of participation that we’ve had,” Roach said. “And the kinds of conversations — we’re asking hard questions that there aren’t easy answers to, and we’re not really coming up with answers. The point is to ask the questions, to have the conversations.
“I hope we’ve given people the impression that we’re not out to push an agenda. We’re just here to have a conversation, and all voices and all perspectives are welcome.”
The next webinar, ReVisioning Housing, takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
All three of the past ReVisioning events are viewable on the Friends website:
