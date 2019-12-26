Tidings for a Happy New Year still resound as we launch headlong into a new year and new decade. But what is it to have the intention to be happy? With the holidays behind us and a hectic, divisive election year ahead, how many folks put their happiness as a priority over grumbling about the world’s problems and politics? Research in the field of positive psychology shows us that health and happiness are directly connected and, now more than ever, being happy requires serious effort. Of the many things people can do to improve their happiness quotient, social interaction and exercise rank among the top and combining the two multiplies the positive results ten-fold. So, as our wish for a happy new year, we have a few recommendations for how Santa Feans can triumph over a grumpy world and make 2020 the happiest year yet.
Take a walk and be happy. Santa Fe is a walker's paradise, so get out in the fresh air and start walking. There are many groups, such as the Sierra Club and the Hiking Meetup Group that you can go out with to get exercise and meet people. Our favorite is the free Saturday-morning bird walk at the Randall Davey Audubon Center. Just show up Saturday morning at the top of Upper Canyon road at 8:30 a.m. and bring your binoculars. If you don’t have any, they will loan you some. You’ll be so busy meeting interesting people and learning about some of the 160 species of resident birds from amazing local experts that you won’t even notice you got some exercise as well.
Ride a bike and be happy. Remember how happy you were when you learned to ride a bike? Well the joy of riding a bike is still there and now with the advances in cycling its more exciting than ever. For the adventurous, the Santa Fe Fat Tire Society is a great group for exploring mountain bike trails and for the road warriors you have lots of groups including the Santa Fe Road Riders and the SOBs (Seniors on Bikes). If you don’t ride because of the hills and the elevation, stop in at Bike N Sport on Cordova and talk with the expert staff about their line of e-bikes. These bikes are game changers since you can pedal as much or as little as you want. With our trail system, there’s no reason to ride with cars. Our favorite family activity is to take the kids out to the Rail Trail at Rabbit Road and ride out to Eldorado and back. It’s truly a magnificent experience.
Go to yoga and be happy. If it’s still a little too cold to get outside, how about a nice warm room full of happy people doing yoga? Yoga is not the exclusive domain of spiritual mystics seeking nirvana; hatha yoga is a very accessible practice that has developed over thousands of years to unify the mind and body through a series of yoga postures. It is great for rejuvenating all the joints in the body and you’ll feel terrific. Santa Fe is a definite yoga town with lots of practitioners but if you just want to give it a try, our recommendation is the 9 a.m. Saturday community class at Hot Yoga Santa Fe just off Cerrillos and Monterey Drive. For just $7 you’ll get a 60-minute warm class taught by Dave, one of Santa Fe’s most popular yogis. You’ll learn 26 postures and two breathing exercises, and you’ll leave feeling better than you arrived, with a new friend or two.
Play with a ball and be happy. Just like the joy of riding a bike when you were young, games that involved a ball were the best. There’s just something about concentrating all your attention on that ball that made all your problems go away. The same is still true today. Whether its golfing out at Marty, or pickleball at the Genoveva Chavez Center, or bowling at the Alley in the De Vargas Center, just getting out and playing with others will make you feel great. Our recommendation is twilight golf at the Towa Golf Club. They have special winter pricing, the views are stunning, the course is fantastic, the staff is friendly and professional, and there are always new people to meet.
It’s more important than ever that we start interacting with each other more than with our devices and get away from technology and get into nature. It’s a new year so it’s a perfect time to start something new. For most of us living here in Santa Fe there are so many things to do (we didn’t even mention skiing, OMG!) and most of these activities are just outside our front doors. If you follow the news, it seems like the rest of the world is going crazy and it’s easy to understand why. It's because they don’t live in Santa Fe! With all the wonderful people and things to do here, Santa Feans are truly blessed and hopefully, truly happy. Now is the time and we wish all our readers out there a joy filled and marvelous New Year!
Roger and Melissa are longtime Realtors serving both buyers and sellers. Melissa is a past president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors and Roger is currently serving as the first vice president. They can be reached at 505-699-3112 or twicethesellingpower@gmail.com or visit them online at carsonandcarson.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.