First impressions are a one-shot deal, so don’t blow it. As a visitor passes over the threshold of your front door, the decor and lighting help them form an initial impression of you. Conversely, when bidding them farewell, the entry will be the parting memory of their visit or the “take away.”
The first golden rule of successful feng shui’ing is to keep a short leash on that critter called Clutter. Avoid using your entrances as a depository of shoes, backpacks, and athletic equipment. They belong in a closet out of sight. Good fortune and new opportunities need a clutter-free landing space or they will be pushed away.
Imagine one day a neighbor rings your doorbell for a cup of sugar. When you open the door, what would they see? A big Kahuna real-estate broker in Greenwich, Conn., invited me to her McMansion for coffee. We parked under the elegant porte-cochère flanked by dwarf Japanese maples exploding in fall colors of orange and red. She slid her key into the lock and pushed open the front door. All I could make out in the dimly lit entrance was a stern face, instinctively putting me on my guard. It was a large antique painting with a heavy gold cornice framing the portrait of a man in military uniform. His mandible was taught, slightly tilted upwards, and his eyes had the icy stare of a proud warrior. The aggressive energy oozing out of this individual suddenly made me concerned there could be a red laser dot on my forehead.
The broker saw me observing the portrait and gushed, “Oh, that’s General Prescott, my great, great, great, great-grandfather who fought back the British during the Revolutionary War. I was cleaning out the attic and realized it fit perfectly on the wall facing the front door.”
I replied, “How’s business been since General Prescott took up residence in the foyer?”
She answered, “Well, now that you mentioned it, some big-ticket clients are suddenly reluctant to move forward. For some reason they’ve very become jittery.”
I said, “Bring the General back to the attic and replace him with a painting of a floral arrangement; it’s a little more welcoming. While your at it, install a crystal chandelier to light up the entrance; it will attract good luck.” Puffing her chest out like a peacock she replied, “Of course, I’m a master gardener and I loooove crystals!”
This gal was a barracuda selling homes but slow on the uptake of the glaring bad juju in her entry. Months later I saw her featured in the tony Greenwich Magazine as “Broker of the Year.”
Do
• Keep entrances well lit: Good Fortune.
• Use an entryway table: Organization.
• Remove cobwebs: Flow.
• Fix the doorbell: Communication.
Do Not
• Place a mirror facing the front door: Startling.
• Build staircases facing the front door: Loss.
• Decorate with dried flowers: Dead Energy.
• Keep tired door mats: Poverty.
Stefania Masoni has been a feng shui master for over 20 years with clients all over the world. Currently, she is a broker at Santa Fe Properties, through her knowledge of feng shui finds buyers great homes and assists sellers in preparing their properties for smooth closings. See www.stefaniamasoni.com or call 505-906-1600.
