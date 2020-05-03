DRH Southwest, 5205 Via Nube. $160,222.
— 5236 Cam. del Griego. $182,563.
— 5242 Cam. del Griego. $196,223.
— 5244 Cam. del Griego. $215,420.
— 5312 Cam. del Griego. $248,987.
Juan Miramontes, 1733 Agua Fria St. $40,000.
MTV Enterprises, 5224 Cam. del Griego. $215,065.
— 5226 Cam. del Griego. $186,322.
— 5228 Cam. del Griego. $214,972.
— 5232 Cam. del Griego. $214,753.
— 5256 Cam. del Griego. $221,537.
— 5264 Cam. del Griego. $229,780.
— 950 Verdinal Ln. $228,883.
— 951 Verdinal Ln. $316,926.
Sharon Woods, 3291 Monte Sereno Dr. $750,000.
Homewise, 7226 Vista Serena Lp. $195,000.
— 7230 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.
— 7234 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.
— 7236 Vista Serena Lp. $190,000.
— 7238 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.
— 7246 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.
— 7290 Vista Serena Lp. $215,000.
— 7296 Vista Serena Lp. $210,000.
— 7300 Vista Serena Lp. $179,000.
— 7304 Vista Serena Lp. $179,000.
Isaac & Felicia Romero, 1624 Palomino Ct. $177,878.
Pulte Development of NM, 4636 Rail Runner Rd. $208,404.
— 4638 Rail Runner Rd. $198,205.
— 4640 Rail Runner Rd. $281,505.
— 4642 Rail Runner Rd. $319,311.
— 4644 Rail Runner Rd. 272,910.
— 4646 Rail Runner Rd. $319,311.
— 4648 Rail Runner Rd. $281,505.
— 4650 Rail Runner Rd. $272,910.
— 4376 Dia Nublado. $316,584.
— 4377 Dia Nublado. $338,643.
— 4384 Dia Nublado. $316,584.
— 4386 Dia Nublado. $329,192.
— 4702 Wheeler Pk. $229,052.
— 4704 Wheeler Pk. $209,814.
— 4710 Wheeler Pk. $208,405.
— 4712 Wheeler Pk. $198,205.
— 4140 Arboles Bonitos. $323,829.
— 4150 Arboles Bonitos. $342,389.
— 4152 Arboles Bonitos. $320,316.
— 4154 Arboles Bonitos. $330,387.
— 4156 Arboles Bonitos. $323,829.
— 4158 Arboles Bonitos. $334,250.
— 4160 Arboles Bonitos. $320,981.
— 4162 Arboles Bonitos. $316,583.
— 4166 Arboles Bonitos. $277,767.
Monte Sereno Devco, 3287 Monte Sereno Dr. $1.75 million.
Dale Lamson, 814 Cam. Atalaya. $650,000.
Amy Newby, 1008 Sangre de Cristo. $95,000.
David Sodini, 500 Apodaca Hill. $240,000.
Calle Mirasol Properties, 514 Calle Mirasol. $500,000.
Rocky Quintana, 14 Bellaloma. $650,000.
Isaiah Bustamante, 10 E. Serena Ln. $435,000.
Cass Thompson, 17 Paseo Luna Blanca. $150,000.
— 19 Paseo Luna Blanca. $150,000.
Mark Leonard, 30 Withers Peak. $500,000.
Mark Schwebel, 18 Vista Bella. $450,000.
Randolph Felker, 45 Eagle Ridge. $
John Blatt, 46 Tesuque Ridge. $950,000.
— 61 Tesuque Ridge. $950,000.
Alfred Claassen, 6 Prima Vista. $876,000.
Matthew Briggs, 6 Safiro Cir. $300,000.
James Wilson, 8 Encantado Cir. $165,000.
Gardner & Associates, 1 Cabrero Ct. $268,437.
— 2 Cabrero Ct. $260,492.
— 3 Cabrero Ct. $260,493.
— 4 Cabrero Ct. $230,985.
Ryder Paggen, 152 Ave. Ponderosa. $150,000.
Marie Sena, 32 Cam. Espejo. $300,000.
Erasmo Estrada, 3 Gold Poppy Cir. $525,000.
Russell McMillian, 7 Colinas del Sol. $650,000.
Pulte Development of NM, 56 Paseo las Terrazas. $454,000.
— 61 Paseo las Terrazas. $444,495.
