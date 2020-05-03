DRH Southwest, 5205 Via Nube. $160,222.

— 5236 Cam. del Griego. $182,563.

— 5242 Cam. del Griego. $196,223.

— 5244 Cam. del Griego. $215,420.

— 5312 Cam. del Griego. $248,987.

Juan Miramontes, 1733 Agua Fria St. $40,000.

MTV Enterprises, 5224 Cam. del Griego. $215,065.

— 5226 Cam. del Griego. $186,322.

— 5228 Cam. del Griego. $214,972.

— 5232 Cam. del Griego. $214,753.

— 5256 Cam. del Griego. $221,537.

— 5264 Cam. del Griego. $229,780.

— 950 Verdinal Ln. $228,883.

— 951 Verdinal Ln. $316,926.

Sharon Woods, 3291 Monte Sereno Dr. $750,000.

Homewise, 7226 Vista Serena Lp. $195,000.

— 7230 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.

— 7234 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.

— 7236 Vista Serena Lp. $190,000.

— 7238 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.

— 7246 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.

— 7290 Vista Serena Lp. $215,000.

— 7296 Vista Serena Lp. $210,000.

— 7300 Vista Serena Lp. $179,000.

— 7304 Vista Serena Lp. $179,000.

Isaac & Felicia Romero, 1624 Palomino Ct. $177,878.

Pulte Development of NM, 4636 Rail Runner Rd. $208,404.

— 4638 Rail Runner Rd. $198,205.

— 4640 Rail Runner Rd. $281,505.

— 4642 Rail Runner Rd. $319,311.

— 4644 Rail Runner Rd. 272,910.

— 4646 Rail Runner Rd. $319,311.

— 4648 Rail Runner Rd. $281,505.

— 4650 Rail Runner Rd. $272,910.

— 4376 Dia Nublado. $316,584.

— 4377 Dia Nublado. $338,643.

— 4384 Dia Nublado. $316,584.

— 4386 Dia Nublado. $329,192.

— 4702 Wheeler Pk. $229,052.

— 4704 Wheeler Pk. $209,814.

— 4710 Wheeler Pk. $208,405.

— 4712 Wheeler Pk. $198,205.

— 4140 Arboles Bonitos. $323,829.

— 4150 Arboles Bonitos. $342,389.

— 4152 Arboles Bonitos. $320,316.

— 4154 Arboles Bonitos. $330,387.

— 4156 Arboles Bonitos. $323,829.

— 4158 Arboles Bonitos. $334,250.

— 4160 Arboles Bonitos. $320,981.

— 4162 Arboles Bonitos. $316,583.

— 4166 Arboles Bonitos. $277,767.

Monte Sereno Devco, 3287 Monte Sereno Dr. $1.75 million.

Dale Lamson, 814 Cam. Atalaya. $650,000.

Amy Newby, 1008 Sangre de Cristo. $95,000.

David Sodini, 500 Apodaca Hill. $240,000.

Calle Mirasol Properties, 514 Calle Mirasol. $500,000.

Rocky Quintana, 14 Bellaloma. $650,000.

Isaiah Bustamante, 10 E. Serena Ln. $435,000.

Cass Thompson, 17 Paseo Luna Blanca. $150,000.

— 19 Paseo Luna Blanca. $150,000.

Mark Leonard, 30 Withers Peak. $500,000.

Mark Schwebel, 18 Vista Bella. $450,000.

Randolph Felker, 45 Eagle Ridge. $

John Blatt, 46 Tesuque Ridge. $950,000.

— 61 Tesuque Ridge. $950,000.

Alfred Claassen, 6 Prima Vista. $876,000.

Matthew Briggs, 6 Safiro Cir. $300,000.

James Wilson, 8 Encantado Cir. $165,000.

Gardner & Associates, 1 Cabrero Ct. $268,437.

— 2 Cabrero Ct. $260,492.

— 3 Cabrero Ct. $260,493.

— 4 Cabrero Ct. $230,985.

Ryder Paggen, 152 Ave. Ponderosa. $150,000.

Marie Sena, 32 Cam. Espejo. $300,000.

Erasmo Estrada, 3 Gold Poppy Cir. $525,000.

Russell McMillian, 7 Colinas del Sol. $650,000.

Pulte Development of NM, 56 Paseo las Terrazas. $454,000.

— 61 Paseo las Terrazas. $444,495.

