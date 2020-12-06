Scott Smith, 1810 Arbolitos Ln. $640,000.
Ken Terry, 108 Valle Sereno. $850,000.
Stuart Hamilton, 114 La Placita Cir. $130,000.
Homewise Inc., 7289 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.
Robert Smith, 762 Paseo de la Cuma. $890,000.
Arch Sproul, 1548 Kachina Ridge Dr. $173,000.
Chris Butler, 1705 Agua Fria St. $112,544.
Pulte Development of New Mexico, 4917 Venado Pk. $208.405.
— 4919 Venado Pk. $208,405.
— 4925 Venado Pk. $319,191.
— 4927 Venado Pk. $319,191.
— 4818 Governor Miles Rd. $210,039.
— 4820 Governor Miles Rd. $198,206.
— 4834 Governor Miles Rd. $312,417.
— 4836 Governor Miles Rd. $273,030.
— 4614 Rail Runner Rd. $258,661.
— 4616 Rail Runner Rd. $208,405.
LB & B, 422 Calle Bonita. $179,000.
— 1513 Calle Preciosa. $192,000.
— 1517 Calle Preciosa. $182,000.
José Bencomo, 9 Jornada Lp. $400,000.
Homewise, Inc., 7 Via Harena. $325,000.
— 11 Via Summa. $400,000.
— 4 Via Vitae. $450,000.
— 81 E Via Plaza Nueva. $300,000.
Ted Lowe, 2 Delantera Ct. $775,465.
Valverde Development LLC, 14 Valverde Dr. $613,000.
— 15 Valverde Dr. $655,000.
Harry Chalmers, 3 B Calle Arbusto. $840,750.
Gardner & Associates, 4 Pinon Doblado. $328,854.
— 23 Pinon Doblado. $378,000.
Univest Rancho Viejo, 63 Via Orilla Dorado. $193,754.
— 23 Calle Ancla. $167,523.
— 59 Via Orilla Dorado. $191,161.
Pulte Dev of NM, 71 Paseo Las Terrazas. $444,495.
— 66 Paseo Las Terrazas. $412,920.
— 8 Cam. Maravilla. $444,495.
— 80 Paseo Las Terrazas. $412,920.
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, 29 Blue Feather. $120,000.
Mark Bourke, 10 Los Suenos Ct. $800,000.
Arun LTD, 30 Cam. Alazan. $850,000.
Nanette & Stephen Deturk, 31 Via Caballo. $975,000.
Cervando Garcia, 10 Prima Vista. $550,000.
Mark Lumbard, 10C ABS Rd. $400,000.
Dale Papworth, 46 Paseo Aragon. $2,668,000.
Eduardo Montenegro, 2 Calle Ojitos. $285,000.
Christine Munoz, 1 Garbosa Rd. $650,000.
Andrew Roybal, 41 E Saddleback Mesa. $375,000.
Gary Haidle, 57 Sunny Dale Rd. $180,000.
Oscar Gomez, 184 Apache Ridge Rd. $100,000.
Samuel Peters, 12 Arroyo Ancho. $1,200,000.
