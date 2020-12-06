Scott Smith, 1810 Arbolitos Ln. $640,000.

Ken Terry, 108 Valle Sereno. $850,000.

Stuart Hamilton, 114 La Placita Cir. $130,000.

Homewise Inc., 7289 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.

Robert Smith, 762 Paseo de la Cuma. $890,000.

Arch Sproul, 1548 Kachina Ridge Dr. $173,000.

Chris Butler, 1705 Agua Fria St. $112,544.

Pulte Development of New Mexico, 4917 Venado Pk. $208.405.

— 4919 Venado Pk. $208,405.

— 4925 Venado Pk. $319,191.

— 4927 Venado Pk. $319,191.

— 4818 Governor Miles Rd. $210,039.

— 4820 Governor Miles Rd. $198,206.

— 4834 Governor Miles Rd. $312,417.

— 4836 Governor Miles Rd. $273,030.

— 4614 Rail Runner Rd. $258,661.

— 4616 Rail Runner Rd. $208,405.

LB & B, 422 Calle Bonita. $179,000.

— 1513 Calle Preciosa. $192,000.

— 1517 Calle Preciosa. $182,000.

José Bencomo, 9 Jornada Lp. $400,000.

Homewise, Inc., 7 Via Harena. $325,000.

— 11 Via Summa. $400,000.

— 4 Via Vitae. $450,000.

— 81 E Via Plaza Nueva. $300,000.

Ted Lowe, 2 Delantera Ct. $775,465.

Valverde Development LLC, 14 Valverde Dr. $613,000.

— 15 Valverde Dr. $655,000.

Harry Chalmers, 3 B Calle Arbusto. $840,750.

Gardner & Associates, 4 Pinon Doblado. $328,854.

— 23 Pinon Doblado. $378,000.

Univest Rancho Viejo, 63 Via Orilla Dorado. $193,754.

— 23 Calle Ancla. $167,523.

— 59 Via Orilla Dorado. $191,161.

Pulte Dev of NM, 71 Paseo Las Terrazas. $444,495.

— 66 Paseo Las Terrazas. $412,920.

— 8 Cam. Maravilla. $444,495.

— 80 Paseo Las Terrazas. $412,920.

Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, 29 Blue Feather. $120,000.

Mark Bourke, 10 Los Suenos Ct. $800,000.

Arun LTD, 30 Cam. Alazan. $850,000.

Nanette & Stephen Deturk, 31 Via Caballo. $975,000.

Cervando Garcia, 10 Prima Vista. $550,000.

Mark Lumbard, 10C ABS Rd. $400,000.

Dale Papworth, 46 Paseo Aragon. $2,668,000.

Eduardo Montenegro, 2 Calle Ojitos. $285,000.

Christine Munoz, 1 Garbosa Rd. $650,000.

Andrew Roybal, 41 E Saddleback Mesa. $375,000.

Gary Haidle, 57 Sunny Dale Rd. $180,000.

Oscar Gomez, 184 Apache Ridge Rd. $100,000.

Samuel Peters, 12 Arroyo Ancho. $1,200,000.

