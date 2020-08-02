Joseph Sanchez, 376 Cam. Hasta. $499,000.
Lion Bird & Bull LP, 80 Lodge Tr. $1,657,000.
Rick Buchanan, 59 Graythorn Dr. $1.2 million.
Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity, 4748 Viento del Norte. $110,000.
David Klein, 1511 Galisteo St. $135,000.
Pulte Development of New Mexico, 4690 Las Plazuelas. $330,995.
— 4736 Wheeler Pk. $146,583.
Jesus Marquez, 2611 Sol y Nubes. $160,000.
Homewise, 7298 Vista Serena Lp. $200,000.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.