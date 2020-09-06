Randy Johnson, 3294 Monte Sereno Dr. $1,115,000.
Jay Parks, 502 Jose St., A. $538,623.
— 502 Jose St., B. $477,131.
— 502 Jose St., C. $477,393.
James Borrego, 422 Calle Bonita. $185,600.
Cecily Martin, 832 Don Diego Ave. $429,500.
Chris Glime, 801 Viejo Rastro. $962,000.
DRH Southwest, 5323 Cam. del Griego. $149,943.
MIM JAC LLC, 1705 Agua Fria St. $76,717.
Homewise, Inc., 7254 Vista Serena Lp. $195,000.
Anthony Alarid, 1420 Miracerros Lp., A. $290,000.
Pulte Devt. of NM, 4830 Governor Miles Rd. $274,377.
— 4832 Governor Miles Rd. $198,206.
— 4683 Las Plazuelas. $278,103.
— 4706 Wheeler Pk. $198,206.
— 4708 Wheeler Pk. $229,052.
— 4904 Venado Pk. $273,053.
Charles & Karen Nearburg, 107 Paseo Aragon. $2,578,000.
Linda Murphy, 120 Paseo del Conejo. $995,000.
Jeremy Mier, 7 Altura Vista. $424,957.
Timothy Bivins, 5 Encantado Ct. $475,000.
Homewise, Inc., 3 Via Harena. $250,000.
— 8 Via Harena. $250,000.
— 5 Via Vitae. $350,000.
Pamela Capaldi O’Brien, 3094 A N.M. 14. $175,000.
Stanley Goudey, 11 Lamy Station Tr. $150,000.
Adrian Skiles, 2 Espira Rd. $517,000.
Gary Magnus, 103 Tesuque Ridge Rd. $2,800,000.
Robert Leon, 17 Luna de Tano. $350,000.
Jorge Santibanez, 16 South Arroyo Rd. $500,000.
Trust Florencio, 119 Paseo Encantado NE. $180,000.
Richard Driscoll, 4 Penasco Cir. $700,000.
Roland Pabst, 4 Calle Cal. $494,000.
Gardner & Assoc., 3 Piñon Doblado. $254,697.
— 6 Piñon Doblado. $252,413.
— 10 Piñon Doblado. $245,861.
— 12 Piñon Doblado. $254,697.
— 22 Piñon Doblado. $254,697.
James Baumbach, 71 Ave. Frijoles. $263,000.
Lukas Nash, 15 Fonda Ct. $200,000.
Jharrod Lafon, 18 Sunrise Vista. $260,000.
Phyllis Perry, 45 Mariposa. $958,800.
