Randy Johnson, 3294 Monte Sereno Dr. $1,115,000.

Jay Parks, 502 Jose St., A. $538,623.

— 502 Jose St., B. $477,131.

— 502 Jose St., C. $477,393.

James Borrego, 422 Calle Bonita. $185,600.

Cecily Martin, 832 Don Diego Ave. $429,500.

Chris Glime, 801 Viejo Rastro. $962,000.

DRH Southwest, 5323 Cam. del Griego. $149,943.

MIM JAC LLC, 1705 Agua Fria St. $76,717.

Homewise, Inc., 7254 Vista Serena Lp. $195,000.

Anthony Alarid, 1420 Miracerros Lp., A. $290,000.

Pulte Devt. of NM, 4830 Governor Miles Rd. $274,377.

— 4832 Governor Miles Rd. $198,206.

— 4683 Las Plazuelas. $278,103.

— 4706 Wheeler Pk. $198,206.

— 4708 Wheeler Pk. $229,052.

— 4904 Venado Pk. $273,053.

Charles & Karen Nearburg, 107 Paseo Aragon. $2,578,000.

Linda Murphy, 120 Paseo del Conejo. $995,000.

Jeremy Mier, 7 Altura Vista. $424,957.

Timothy Bivins, 5 Encantado Ct. $475,000.

Homewise, Inc., 3 Via Harena. $250,000.

— 8 Via Harena. $250,000.

— 5 Via Vitae. $350,000.

Pamela Capaldi O’Brien, 3094 A N.M. 14. $175,000.

Stanley Goudey, 11 Lamy Station Tr. $150,000.

Adrian Skiles, 2 Espira Rd. $517,000.

Gary Magnus, 103 Tesuque Ridge Rd. $2,800,000.

Robert Leon, 17 Luna de Tano. $350,000.

Jorge Santibanez, 16 South Arroyo Rd. $500,000.

Trust Florencio, 119 Paseo Encantado NE. $180,000.

Richard Driscoll, 4 Penasco Cir. $700,000.

Roland Pabst, 4 Calle Cal. $494,000.

Gardner & Assoc., 3 Piñon Doblado. $254,697.

— 6 Piñon Doblado. $252,413.

— 10 Piñon Doblado. $245,861.

— 12 Piñon Doblado. $254,697.

— 22 Piñon Doblado. $254,697.

James Baumbach, 71 Ave. Frijoles. $263,000.

Lukas Nash, 15 Fonda Ct. $200,000.

Jharrod Lafon, 18 Sunrise Vista. $260,000.

Phyllis Perry, 45 Mariposa. $958,800.

