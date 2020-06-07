Derek Jordan, 16 Tano Rd. $325,000.

Next Generation Contracting, 3032 Bonitas Lp. $155,000.

— 3034 Bonitas Lp. $155,000.

— 3036 Bonitas Lp. $155,000.

Patricia Walker, 213 Cam. del Norte. $2.5 million.

David Amos, 3341 Monte Sereno Dr. $190,000.

Cara Feyas, 751 Ridge Canyon. $600,000.

MTV Enterprises, 955 Verdinal Ln. $248,982.

— 974 Verdinal Ln. $337,230.

— 5204 Cam. del Griego. $214,974.

John Romero, 1838 Paseo de la Conquistadora. $200,000.

ENC Construction, 7251 Vista Serena Lp. $200,000.

Alyn Martinez, 1052 Bishops Lodge Rd. $500,000.

Pulte Development of New Mexico, 4714 Wheeler Pk. $253,700.

— 4716 Wheeler Pk. $319,190.

— 4141 Arboles Bonitas. $323,829.

— 4602 Railrunner Rd. $199,387.

— 4604 Railrunner Rd. 4193,170.

Robery Zachry, 2 Ridge Point Ct. $1.3 million.

Homewise, Inc., 16 Via Vitae. $300,000.

Jeremy Romero, 30 Patrocinio Romero Rd. $319,950.

Anthony Leal, 89 Paseo Aragon. $650,000.

Univest Rancho Viejo, 25 Calle Ancla. $193,754.

— 26 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $152,789.

Zachary Homes LLC, 9 Plaza del Corazon. $700,000.

Gabino Manzanares, 55 Rito Guicu. $319,385.

James Baumbach, 32 Calle Lemita. $238,000.

Richard Gullen, 19 Cam. Juan Dell. $70,000.

