Derek Jordan, 16 Tano Rd. $325,000.
Next Generation Contracting, 3032 Bonitas Lp. $155,000.
— 3034 Bonitas Lp. $155,000.
— 3036 Bonitas Lp. $155,000.
Patricia Walker, 213 Cam. del Norte. $2.5 million.
David Amos, 3341 Monte Sereno Dr. $190,000.
Cara Feyas, 751 Ridge Canyon. $600,000.
MTV Enterprises, 955 Verdinal Ln. $248,982.
— 974 Verdinal Ln. $337,230.
— 5204 Cam. del Griego. $214,974.
John Romero, 1838 Paseo de la Conquistadora. $200,000.
ENC Construction, 7251 Vista Serena Lp. $200,000.
Alyn Martinez, 1052 Bishops Lodge Rd. $500,000.
Pulte Development of New Mexico, 4714 Wheeler Pk. $253,700.
— 4716 Wheeler Pk. $319,190.
— 4141 Arboles Bonitas. $323,829.
— 4602 Railrunner Rd. $199,387.
— 4604 Railrunner Rd. 4193,170.
Robery Zachry, 2 Ridge Point Ct. $1.3 million.
Homewise, Inc., 16 Via Vitae. $300,000.
Jeremy Romero, 30 Patrocinio Romero Rd. $319,950.
Anthony Leal, 89 Paseo Aragon. $650,000.
Univest Rancho Viejo, 25 Calle Ancla. $193,754.
— 26 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $152,789.
Zachary Homes LLC, 9 Plaza del Corazon. $700,000.
Gabino Manzanares, 55 Rito Guicu. $319,385.
James Baumbach, 32 Calle Lemita. $238,000.
Richard Gullen, 19 Cam. Juan Dell. $70,000.
