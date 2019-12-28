City of Santa Fe, month of November

Owner, 721 Calle Picacho. $250,000.

Larry Keeran, 1801 Arbolitos Ln. $499,000.

JJ Thomas, 4378 Dia Nublado. $316,583.

— 4381 Dia Nublado. $336,992.

Pulte Development of New Mexico, 4135 Arboles Bonitas. $351,739.

— 4142 Arboles Bonitos. $283,006.

— 4380 Dia Nublado. $277,767.

— 4382 Dia Nublado. $285,607.

— 4288 Dia Soleado. $344,473.

Patricia Diltz, 4164 Arboles Bonitos. $323,829.

Anthony Montoya, 3026 Bonitas Lp. $280,131.

— 3028 Bonitas Lp. $280,131.

— 3030 Bonitas Lp. $280,131.

Santa Fe County, mid-November to mid-December

Ryon Ellis, 32 Cam. No Mas. $263,000.

Lucinda Smith, 16 Vida Del Agua. $386,799.

Harris Homes, 73 Condesa Rd. $325,000.

Melissa Thomas, 2563 Atalaya Hills. $880,000.

Michael Miller, 11 Ave. De Mercedes. $550,000.

George Ramonas, 20 Lodge Cir. $693,000.

Andrea Matus-Magee, 3 Ave. De Sevilla. $900,000.

