City of Santa Fe, month of November
Owner, 721 Calle Picacho. $250,000.
Larry Keeran, 1801 Arbolitos Ln. $499,000.
JJ Thomas, 4378 Dia Nublado. $316,583.
— 4381 Dia Nublado. $336,992.
Pulte Development of New Mexico, 4135 Arboles Bonitas. $351,739.
— 4142 Arboles Bonitos. $283,006.
— 4380 Dia Nublado. $277,767.
— 4382 Dia Nublado. $285,607.
— 4288 Dia Soleado. $344,473.
Patricia Diltz, 4164 Arboles Bonitos. $323,829.
Anthony Montoya, 3026 Bonitas Lp. $280,131.
— 3028 Bonitas Lp. $280,131.
— 3030 Bonitas Lp. $280,131.
Santa Fe County, mid-November to mid-December
Ryon Ellis, 32 Cam. No Mas. $263,000.
Lucinda Smith, 16 Vida Del Agua. $386,799.
Harris Homes, 73 Condesa Rd. $325,000.
Melissa Thomas, 2563 Atalaya Hills. $880,000.
Michael Miller, 11 Ave. De Mercedes. $550,000.
George Ramonas, 20 Lodge Cir. $693,000.
Andrea Matus-Magee, 3 Ave. De Sevilla. $900,000.
