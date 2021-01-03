Cynthia Eck, 507 La Joya Rd. $145,000.
Arbolitos at Las Estrellas LLC, 1774 Calle Arbolitos. $452,000.
Guthrie Miller, 503 Cam. Lejo. $600,000.
Homewise, Inc., 7232 Vista Serena Lp. $250,000.
— 7242 Vista Serena Lp. $250,000.
— 7295 Vista Serena Lp. $250,000.
MTV Enterprises, 5232 Paseo del Rio. $215,599.
Mava Swisa, 1859 Palacio Ln. $475,000.
Pulte Dev. of NM, 72 Paseo Las Terrazas. $454,000.
Tony Thompson, 19 Hollyhock Cir. $550,000.
Thomas Ehlers, 6 Cam. Cabreros. $414,000.
Wendy Davis, 52 Wild Dog Rd. $150,000.
Louis Matta, 4 Alcalde Lp. $550,000.
Homewise, Inc., 1 Via Summa. $400,000.
5 Via Summa. $400,000.
Bryce George, 56 Cam. Los Abuelos. $229,550.
Frank Yardman Const., 6 Via de las Yeguas. $1.3 million.
Duane Larson, 19 Via de las Yeguas. $2 million.
Joseph & Valerie Montoya, 76 Chisholm Tr. $700,000.
Tim Connelly, 7 Montana Vista. $525,000.
Don Unrau, 17 Apache Tr. $450,000.
EJ Jennings, 38 Cam. San Lucas. $250,000.
MLTT LLC, 38 Blue Feather Rd. $225,000.
— 46 Blue Feather Rd. $225,000.
Debra Bloom, 20 Blue Feather Rd. $225,000.
Jan Johnson, 30 Via del Caballo. $875,000.
