Cynthia Eck, 507 La Joya Rd. $145,000.

Arbolitos at Las Estrellas LLC, 1774 Calle Arbolitos. $452,000.

Guthrie Miller, 503 Cam. Lejo. $600,000.

Homewise, Inc., 7232 Vista Serena Lp. $250,000.

— 7242 Vista Serena Lp. $250,000.

— 7295 Vista Serena Lp. $250,000.

MTV Enterprises, 5232 Paseo del Rio. $215,599.

Mava Swisa, 1859 Palacio Ln. $475,000.

Pulte Dev. of NM, 72 Paseo Las Terrazas. $454,000.

Tony Thompson, 19 Hollyhock Cir. $550,000.

Thomas Ehlers, 6 Cam. Cabreros. $414,000.

Wendy Davis, 52 Wild Dog Rd. $150,000.

Louis Matta, 4 Alcalde Lp. $550,000.

Homewise, Inc., 1 Via Summa. $400,000.

5 Via Summa. $400,000.

Bryce George, 56 Cam. Los Abuelos. $229,550.

Frank Yardman Const., 6 Via de las Yeguas. $1.3 million.

Duane Larson, 19 Via de las Yeguas. $2 million.

Joseph & Valerie Montoya, 76 Chisholm Tr. $700,000.

Tim Connelly, 7 Montana Vista. $525,000.

Don Unrau, 17 Apache Tr. $450,000.

EJ Jennings, 38 Cam. San Lucas. $250,000.

MLTT LLC, 38 Blue Feather Rd. $225,000.

— 46 Blue Feather Rd. $225,000.

Debra Bloom, 20 Blue Feather Rd. $225,000.

Jan Johnson, 30 Via del Caballo. $875,000.

