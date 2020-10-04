Jonathan Sobel, 21A Sendero de Luz. $918,000.

Grace Keenan, 117 Thundercloud Rd. $1.2 million.

Richard Doviville, 19 Cam. Alazan. $1.2 million.

Sharna Langlais, 7557 Old Santa Fe Tr. $550,000.

Nancy Arseneault, 86 Droege Rd. $900,000.

Pulte Development of NM, 80 Paseo las Terrazas. $412,920.

Geoff Bailey, 16 Hacienda Vaquero. $880,000.

Homewise, Inc., 18 Via Harena. $300,000.

Univest Rancho Viejo, 8 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $146,420.

— 9 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $138,442.

— 65 Via Orilla Dorado. $190,480.

Johnathan Mertz, 18 Cam. Alazan. $1.1 million.

Bill More, 14 Blue Bonnet Cir. $750,000.

Chris Hill, 10 Sendero de la Vida. $450,000.

Russell McMillian, 117 Colinas del Sol. $565,000.

Gregorio & Elizabeth Lopez, 572 N.M. 599. $950,000.

Pulte Development of NM, 4906 Venado Pk. $319,191.

— 4908 Venado Pk. $236,970.

— 4910 Venado Pk. $236,970.

— 4916 Venado Pk. $196,519.

— 4918 Venado Pk. $203,807.

— 4922 Venado Pk. $273,030.

— 4808 Governor Miles Rd. $210,039.

— 4610 Rail Runner Rd. $319,191.

— 4612 Rail Runner Rd. $281,505.

— 4624 Rail Runner Rd. $210,039.

YOBO LLC, 3300 Monte Sereno Dr. $920,000.

Piedra Partners, 257 Las Colinas Dr. $550,000.

Homewise, Inc., 7244 Vista Serena Lp. $205,000.

— 7256 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.

— 7284 Vista Serena Lp. $210,000.

— 7286 Vista Serena Lp. $205,000.

— 7287 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.

— 7302 Vista Serena Lp. $210,000.

Daniel Cameron, 835 Cam. Haciendas. $750,000.

Bertram Quintana, 513 Cam. de Guadalupita. $250,000.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.