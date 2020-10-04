Jonathan Sobel, 21A Sendero de Luz. $918,000.
Grace Keenan, 117 Thundercloud Rd. $1.2 million.
Richard Doviville, 19 Cam. Alazan. $1.2 million.
Sharna Langlais, 7557 Old Santa Fe Tr. $550,000.
Nancy Arseneault, 86 Droege Rd. $900,000.
Pulte Development of NM, 80 Paseo las Terrazas. $412,920.
Geoff Bailey, 16 Hacienda Vaquero. $880,000.
Homewise, Inc., 18 Via Harena. $300,000.
Univest Rancho Viejo, 8 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $146,420.
— 9 Cam. Cerro Escondido. $138,442.
— 65 Via Orilla Dorado. $190,480.
Johnathan Mertz, 18 Cam. Alazan. $1.1 million.
Bill More, 14 Blue Bonnet Cir. $750,000.
Chris Hill, 10 Sendero de la Vida. $450,000.
Russell McMillian, 117 Colinas del Sol. $565,000.
Gregorio & Elizabeth Lopez, 572 N.M. 599. $950,000.
Pulte Development of NM, 4906 Venado Pk. $319,191.
— 4908 Venado Pk. $236,970.
— 4910 Venado Pk. $236,970.
— 4916 Venado Pk. $196,519.
— 4918 Venado Pk. $203,807.
— 4922 Venado Pk. $273,030.
— 4808 Governor Miles Rd. $210,039.
— 4610 Rail Runner Rd. $319,191.
— 4612 Rail Runner Rd. $281,505.
— 4624 Rail Runner Rd. $210,039.
YOBO LLC, 3300 Monte Sereno Dr. $920,000.
Piedra Partners, 257 Las Colinas Dr. $550,000.
Homewise, Inc., 7244 Vista Serena Lp. $205,000.
— 7256 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.
— 7284 Vista Serena Lp. $210,000.
— 7286 Vista Serena Lp. $205,000.
— 7287 Vista Serena Lp. $180,000.
— 7302 Vista Serena Lp. $210,000.
Daniel Cameron, 835 Cam. Haciendas. $750,000.
Bertram Quintana, 513 Cam. de Guadalupita. $250,000.
