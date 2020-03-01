City NE
Home
275,000
340,000
342,400
385,000
450,000
516,546
530,000
560,000
560,000
597,000
654,000
700,000
755,000
830,000
1,220,000
1,300,000
Land
75,000
145,000
245,000
795,000
City NW
Home
224,000
249,249
296,000
300,000
315,000
436,000
439,800
550,000
652,250
Land
(None)
City SE
Home
385,000
579,000
595,000
605,821
610,000
635,000
675,000
680,000
775,000
785,000
814,000
893,000
906,792
937,000
1,050,000
1,350,000
2,100,000
Land
(None)
City SW
Home
130,000
130,900
155,000
190,000
195,000
225,000
254,900
259,900
260,000
269,000
270,000
274,000
274,000
278,500
279,000
281,000
287,000
287,000
290,000
290,000
295,000
295,000
296,000
296,500
300,900
301,000
302,500
305,000
306,350
310,000
313,325
314,900
319,000
319,000
320,000
325,000
329,000
336,000
353,000
355,000
365,000
366,000
373,000
375,000
383,439
392,500
399,000
409,000
439,000
440,000
457,000
498,150
525,000
Land
60,000
County SW
Home
315,000
345,000
350,000
422,500
581,500
667,500
Land
43,000
43,000
280,000
County SE
Home
308,000
395,000
410,000
588,500
605,000
668,000
730,000
811,870
881,000
Land
55,000
Eldorado
Home
291,000
315,000
352,000
365,452
435,000
515,326
525,000
550,000
650,500
Land
76,000
County NE
Home
727,800
895,000
1,280,000
1,329,000
1,835,000
2,075,000
Land
70,000
County NW
Home
280,000
464,000
575,000
605,000
620,000
633,000
640,000
675,000
730,000
735,000
742,500
815,000
827,340
840,000
885,000
1,075,000
1,210,000
1,290,000
1,970,000
Land
177,300
300,000
325,000
350,000
