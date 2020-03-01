City NE

275,000

340,000

342,400

385,000

450,000

516,546

530,000

560,000

560,000

597,000

654,000

700,000

755,000

830,000

1,220,000

1,300,000

Land

75,000

145,000

245,000

795,000

City NW

Home

224,000

249,249

296,000

300,000

315,000

436,000

439,800

550,000

652,250

Land

(None)

City SE

Home

385,000

579,000

595,000

605,821

610,000

635,000

675,000

680,000

775,000

785,000

814,000

893,000

906,792

937,000

1,050,000

1,350,000

2,100,000

Land

(None)

City SW

Home

130,000

130,900

155,000

190,000

195,000

225,000

254,900

259,900

260,000

269,000

270,000

274,000

274,000

278,500

279,000

281,000

287,000

287,000

290,000

290,000

295,000

295,000

296,000

296,500

300,900

301,000

302,500

305,000

306,350

310,000

313,325

314,900

319,000

319,000

320,000

325,000

329,000

336,000

353,000

355,000

365,000

366,000

373,000

375,000

383,439

392,500

399,000

409,000

439,000

440,000

457,000

498,150

525,000

Land

60,000

County SW

Home

315,000

345,000

350,000

422,500

581,500

667,500

Land

43,000

43,000

280,000

County SE

Home

308,000

395,000

410,000

588,500

605,000

668,000

730,000

811,870

881,000

Land

55,000

Eldorado

Home

291,000

315,000

352,000

365,452

435,000

515,326

525,000

550,000

650,500

Land

76,000

County NE

Home

727,800

895,000

1,280,000

1,329,000

1,835,000

2,075,000

Land

70,000

County NW

Home

280,000

464,000

575,000

605,000

620,000

633,000

640,000

675,000

730,000

735,000

742,500

815,000

827,340

840,000

885,000

1,075,000

1,210,000

1,290,000

1,970,000

Land

177,300

300,000

325,000

350,000

