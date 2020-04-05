City NE
229,000
282,000
305,000
400,000
420,000
495,000
550,000
570,715
574,000
575,000
639,000
747,500
1,096,000
1,150,000
1,579,000
1,588,000
Land
152,500
400,000
City NW
Home
349,000
358,000
367,000
372,500
425,000
457,500
458,300
573,500
593,200
755,500
835,000
880,000
Land
(None)
City SE
Home
155,000
164,800
173,000
325,000
327,500
490,000
510,000
580,000
585,000
630,000
635,000
640,000
662,000
770,000
800,000
825,000
895,000
965,000
1,100,000
1,295,000
1,953,750
2,825,000
Land
205,000
City SW
Home
101,000
129,975
172,000
175,000
180,000
185,000
200,000
200,000
211,000
219,000
223,200
229,000
229,000
235,000
245,000
255,000
265,000
268,000
272,500
275,000
276,500
279,000
281,500
284,000
286,000
288,500
289,900
290,000
293,000
300,000
310,000
312,000
312,400
312,639
319,000
320,000
323,000
324,000
325,000
329,000
336,000
349,000
354,900
359,000
360,000
365,000
369,000
370,000
370,000
379,000
387,500
390,000
399,000
405,000
415,000
452,000
461,500
468,000
482,000
490,000
499,000
504,990
510,000
510,000
512,500
547,500
652,500
Land
(None)
County SW
Home
165,000
235,000
295,000
295,000
295,000
308,777
312,000
314,700
318,950
322,000
440,000
506,500
519,900
565,000
Land
55,000
55,000
55,000
County SE
Home
715,000
1,150,000
Land
150,000
250,000
Eldorado
Home
325,000
369,400
395,000
432,700
450,000
459,581
490,000
511,976
545,000
575,000
Land
86,500
County NE
Home
920,000
1,003,000
1,050,000
1,063,500
1,297,500
1,325,000
1,409,000
1,460,000
1,572,000
1,800,000
Land
30,000
51,800
85,000
94,000
100,000
140,000
160,000
190,000
County NW
Home
259,000
495,000
569,315
570,000
600,000
635,000
637,434
650,000
745,000
750,000
766,443
770,000
832,500
919,000
934,900
1,340,000
2,000,000
Land
120,000
124,000
