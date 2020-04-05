City NE

229,000

282,000

305,000

400,000

420,000

495,000

550,000

570,715

574,000

575,000

639,000

747,500

1,096,000

1,150,000

1,579,000

1,588,000

Land

152,500

400,000

City NW

Home

349,000

358,000

367,000

372,500

425,000

457,500

458,300

573,500

593,200

755,500

835,000

880,000

Land

City SE

Home

155,000

164,800

173,000

325,000

327,500

490,000

510,000

580,000

585,000

630,000

635,000

640,000

662,000

770,000

800,000

825,000

895,000

965,000

1,100,000

1,295,000

1,953,750

2,825,000

Land

205,000

City SW

Home

101,000

129,975

172,000

175,000

180,000

185,000

200,000

200,000

211,000

219,000

223,200

229,000

229,000

235,000

245,000

255,000

265,000

268,000

272,500

275,000

276,500

279,000

281,500

284,000

286,000

288,500

289,900

290,000

293,000

300,000

310,000

312,000

312,400

312,639

319,000

320,000

323,000

324,000

325,000

329,000

336,000

349,000

354,900

359,000

360,000

365,000

369,000

370,000

370,000

379,000

387,500

390,000

399,000

405,000

415,000

452,000

461,500

468,000

482,000

490,000

499,000

504,990

510,000

510,000

512,500

547,500

652,500

Land

County SW

Home

165,000

235,000

295,000

295,000

295,000

308,777

312,000

314,700

318,950

322,000

440,000

506,500

519,900

565,000

Land

55,000

55,000

55,000

County SE

Home

715,000

1,150,000

Land

150,000

250,000

Eldorado

Home

325,000

369,400

395,000

432,700

450,000

459,581

490,000

511,976

545,000

575,000

Land

86,500

County NE

Home

920,000

1,003,000

1,050,000

1,063,500

1,297,500

1,325,000

1,409,000

1,460,000

1,572,000

1,800,000

Land

30,000

51,800

85,000

94,000

100,000

140,000

160,000

190,000

County NW

Home

259,000

495,000

569,315

570,000

600,000

635,000

637,434

650,000

745,000

750,000

766,443

770,000

832,500

919,000

934,900

1,340,000

2,000,000

Land

120,000

124,000

