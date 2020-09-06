July 19 - Aug. 18
NE city
Homes
253,581
305,000
317,000
437,000
440,000
460,000
494,500
608,000
625,000
640,000
649,500
655,003
674,000
677,018
710,000
749,000
750,000
785,000
800,000
820,000
830,512
875,500
900,000
900,000
915,000
922,000
945,000
1,185,000
1,260,000
1,295,000
1,300,000
1,867,500
Land
113,562
153,000
NW city
Homes
203,500
223,300
310,000
350,000
365,000
375,000
430,000
520,000
550,000
Land
(None)
SE city
Homes
145,000
167,000
168,500
189,000
260,000
316,000
392,000
407,000
421,000
442,000
453,500
490,000
540,000
550,000
575,000
625,000
638,000
675,000
685,000
686,216
690,000
725,000
734,000
785,000
800,000
850,000
860,000
875,000
950,000
965,000
1,100,000
1,100,000
1,160,000
1,279,000
1,606,678
1,675,000
1,898,000
2,100,000
2,395,000
Land
215,000
SW city
Homes
174,000
175,000
202,000
203,500
210,000
217,000
230,000
235,000
240,000
241,500
242,000
244,000
247,500
250,000
255,000
255,000
262,000
265,000
269,000
269,000
285,000
293,500
295,000
295,000
295,000
299,000
300,000
305,000
315,000
316,500
317,000
318,216
320,000
325,000
330,000
336,000
338,000
340,000
347,000
363,000
365,000
374,000
377,500
404,000
407,550
417,000
420,000
425,000
436,000
437,000
450,000
450,000
485,200
490,000
506,000
518,000
518,000
535,990
556,500
675,000
Land
200,000
200,000
NW county
Homes
385,000
554,500
559,000
599,000
690,640
710,000
715,000
740,000
840,000
975,000
1,075,000
1,835,000
1,991,700
2,825,000
Land
86,000
221,000
NE county
Homes
620,000
785,000
980,752
1,005,000
1,135,000
1,145,000
1,220,000
1,320,000
1,450,000
1,600,000
Land
31,500
100,000
105,000
117,500
117,500
124,885
185,000
250,000
SW county
Homes
230,000
240,000
250,000
257,000
272,845
290,000
290,000
290,000
320,000
333,000
369,000
415,000
457,000
459,000
460,000
464,000
489,000
489,900
495,000
500,000
549,900
587,309
599,000
628,000
680,000
710,986
750,000
750,000
Land
70,000
70,000
95,000
123,000
138,000
149,500
172,500
SE county
Homes
399,000
488,198
500,000
502,000
555,000
568,457
580,000
645,000
661,500
670,000
722,500
775,000
792,500
895,000
1,258,388
Land
55,000
93,000
117,000
Eldorado
Homes
353,000
360,000
378,000
383,000
430,000
459,000
482,093
519,500
524,000
555,000
650,000
685,000
Land
72,500
105,000
