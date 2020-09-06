July 19 - Aug. 18

NE city

Homes

253,581

305,000

317,000

437,000

440,000

460,000

494,500

608,000

625,000

640,000

649,500

655,003

674,000

677,018

710,000

749,000

750,000

785,000

800,000

820,000

830,512

875,500

900,000

900,000

915,000

922,000

945,000

1,185,000

1,260,000

1,295,000

1,300,000

1,867,500

Land

113,562

153,000

NW city

Homes

203,500

223,300

310,000

350,000

365,000

375,000

430,000

520,000

550,000

Land

(None)

SE city

Homes

145,000

167,000

168,500

189,000

260,000

316,000

392,000

407,000

421,000

442,000

453,500

490,000

540,000

550,000

575,000

625,000

638,000

675,000

685,000

686,216

690,000

725,000

734,000

785,000

800,000

850,000

860,000

875,000

950,000

965,000

1,100,000

1,100,000

1,160,000

1,279,000

1,606,678

1,675,000

1,898,000

2,100,000

2,395,000

Land

215,000

SW city

Homes

174,000

175,000

202,000

203,500

210,000

217,000

230,000

235,000

240,000

241,500

242,000

244,000

247,500

250,000

255,000

255,000

262,000

265,000

269,000

269,000

285,000

293,500

295,000

295,000

295,000

299,000

300,000

305,000

315,000

316,500

317,000

318,216

320,000

325,000

330,000

336,000

338,000

340,000

347,000

363,000

365,000

374,000

377,500

404,000

407,550

417,000

420,000

425,000

436,000

437,000

450,000

450,000

485,200

490,000

506,000

518,000

518,000

535,990

556,500

675,000

Land

200,000

200,000

NW county

Homes

385,000

554,500

559,000

599,000

690,640

710,000

715,000

740,000

840,000

975,000

1,075,000

1,835,000

1,991,700

2,825,000

Land

86,000

221,000

NE county

Homes

620,000

785,000

980,752

1,005,000

1,135,000

1,145,000

1,220,000

1,320,000

1,450,000

1,600,000

Land

31,500

100,000

105,000

117,500

117,500

124,885

185,000

250,000

SW county

Homes

230,000

240,000

250,000

257,000

272,845

290,000

290,000

290,000

320,000

333,000

369,000

415,000

457,000

459,000

460,000

464,000

489,000

489,900

495,000

500,000

549,900

587,309

599,000

628,000

680,000

710,986

750,000

750,000

Land

70,000

70,000

95,000

123,000

138,000

149,500

172,500

SE county

Homes

399,000

488,198

500,000

502,000

555,000

568,457

580,000

645,000

661,500

670,000

722,500

775,000

792,500

895,000

1,258,388

Land

55,000

93,000

117,000

Eldorado

Homes

353,000

360,000

378,000

383,000

430,000

459,000

482,093

519,500

524,000

555,000

650,000

685,000

Land

72,500

105,000

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.