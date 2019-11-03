Sept. 19 - Oct. 18

NE City

Homes

210,000

269,650

350,000

360,000

379,000

405,000

469,000

510,000

520,000

525,000

578,300

620,000

660,000

669,034

699,000

699,000

700,000

767,600

795,000

805,000

829,550

835,000

839,000

858,000

925,000

1,800,000

Land

(None)

 

NW City

Homes

143,000

152,500

157,500

195,000

198,000

205,000

274,000

285,000

285,000

308,000

325,000

399,000

452,000

475,000

497,000

650,000

760,000

1,200,000

Land

(None)

 

SE City

Homes

157,000

164,000

165,000

178,000

211,775

340,000

350,000

375,000

422,000

423,000

439,000

440,000

469,000

500,000

506,340

519,900

525,000

540,000

585,000

590,000

635,000

663,000

700,000

710,000

820,000

850,000

875,000

880,000

905,000

915,000

953,600

970,000

975,000

1,150,000

1,182,500

1,189,156

1,460,000

1,485,000

1,495,000

1,575,000

1,650,000

1,950,000

Land

(None)

 

SW City

Homes

135,000

150,000

160,075

164,000

170,500

171,500

185,000

186,000

187,000

200,000

203,500

212,000

225,000

234,800

235,000

237,500

240,000

240,000

245,000

246,000

250,000

253,000

259,500

260,000

264,000

265,000

265,300

267,000

270,260

274,800

275,000

275,000

275,000

275,000

276,000

279,900

280,000

281,500

285,000

285,000

288,000

289,700

295,000

295,000

298,500

299,900

300,000

300,000

302,000

305,000

305,000

305,000

312,500

315,000

321,000

321,000

325,000

328,000

330,000

337,500

342,500

349,000

355,000

362,000

363,825

365,000

365,000

387,500

395,000

418,500

420,000

425,000

430,000

432,750

435,000

435,000

463,290

489,000

593,942

Land

80,000

99,000

150,000

 

NW County

Homes

375,000

611,000

642,694

660,000

760,000

790,000

965,000

1,052,712

1,086,500

1,303,400

1,499,000

1,880,000

2,100,000

2,350,000

Land

60,000

75,000

161,500

 

NE County

Homes

625,000

630,000

795,000

1,080,000

1,150,000

1,300,000

1,300,000

1,310,000

1,325,000

1,385,000

1,500,000

1,555,000

1,750,000

1,887,500

Land

40,000

55,000

70,000

84,000

109,000

139,000

145,000

235,000

374,745

 

SW County

Homes

235,000

269,000

280,059

292,236

305,000

305,000

327,000

330,000

343,000

355,000

379,000

387,000

392,000

448,900

469,000

471,500

483,396

506,526

679,000

Land

60,000

SE County

Homes

385,500

390,000

460,000

526,900

565,000

643,000

695,000

702,000

738,000

778,000

797,355

1,118,750

1,135,000

1,180,000

Land

82,500

82,500

82,500

82,500

82,500

82,500

85,000

85,000

295,000

295,000

 

Eldorado

Homes

354,000

357,500

389,000

430,000

473,080

475,000

475,000

483,000

483,537

485,000

600,000

Land

70,000

 

