Sept. 19 - Oct. 18
NE City
Homes
210,000
269,650
350,000
360,000
379,000
405,000
469,000
510,000
520,000
525,000
578,300
620,000
660,000
669,034
699,000
699,000
700,000
767,600
795,000
805,000
829,550
835,000
839,000
858,000
925,000
1,800,000
Land
(None)
NW City
Homes
143,000
152,500
157,500
195,000
198,000
205,000
274,000
285,000
285,000
308,000
325,000
399,000
452,000
475,000
497,000
650,000
760,000
1,200,000
Land
(None)
SE City
Homes
157,000
164,000
165,000
178,000
211,775
340,000
350,000
375,000
422,000
423,000
439,000
440,000
469,000
500,000
506,340
519,900
525,000
540,000
585,000
590,000
635,000
663,000
700,000
710,000
820,000
850,000
875,000
880,000
905,000
915,000
953,600
970,000
975,000
1,150,000
1,182,500
1,189,156
1,460,000
1,485,000
1,495,000
1,575,000
1,650,000
1,950,000
Land
(None)
SW City
Homes
135,000
150,000
160,075
164,000
170,500
171,500
185,000
186,000
187,000
200,000
203,500
212,000
225,000
234,800
235,000
237,500
240,000
240,000
245,000
246,000
250,000
253,000
259,500
260,000
264,000
265,000
265,300
267,000
270,260
274,800
275,000
275,000
275,000
275,000
276,000
279,900
280,000
281,500
285,000
285,000
288,000
289,700
295,000
295,000
298,500
299,900
300,000
300,000
302,000
305,000
305,000
305,000
312,500
315,000
321,000
321,000
325,000
328,000
330,000
337,500
342,500
349,000
355,000
362,000
363,825
365,000
365,000
387,500
395,000
418,500
420,000
425,000
430,000
432,750
435,000
435,000
463,290
489,000
593,942
Land
80,000
99,000
150,000
NW County
Homes
375,000
611,000
642,694
660,000
760,000
790,000
965,000
1,052,712
1,086,500
1,303,400
1,499,000
1,880,000
2,100,000
2,350,000
Land
60,000
75,000
161,500
NE County
Homes
625,000
630,000
795,000
1,080,000
1,150,000
1,300,000
1,300,000
1,310,000
1,325,000
1,385,000
1,500,000
1,555,000
1,750,000
1,887,500
Land
40,000
55,000
70,000
84,000
109,000
139,000
145,000
235,000
374,745
SW County
Homes
235,000
269,000
280,059
292,236
305,000
305,000
327,000
330,000
343,000
355,000
379,000
387,000
392,000
448,900
469,000
471,500
483,396
506,526
679,000
Land
60,000
SE County
Homes
385,500
390,000
460,000
526,900
565,000
643,000
695,000
702,000
738,000
778,000
797,355
1,118,750
1,135,000
1,180,000
Land
82,500
82,500
82,500
82,500
82,500
82,500
85,000
85,000
295,000
295,000
Eldorado
Homes
354,000
357,500
389,000
430,000
473,080
475,000
475,000
483,000
483,537
485,000
600,000
Land
70,000
