May 19 - June 18
NE city
Homes
261,694
270,000
270,000
320,000
320,000
343,000
395,000
431,400
650,000
707,000
710,500
755,000
765,000
800,000
830,000
855,000
1,025,000
1,357,500
Land
105,000
110,000
245,000
NW city
Homes
160,000
425,000
530,000
560,000
655,000
Land
(None)
SE city
Homes
217,500
280,250
360,000
401,000
460,000
525,000
540,000
365,000
Land
SW city
Homes
130,000
147,500
189,000
200,000
200,000
210,000
215,000
217,000
221,000
232,500
232,750
239,000
240,000
240,500
253,000
257,000
267,000
268,000
269,000
270,900
275,000
277,000
277,000
279,000
283,000
287,500
290,000
290,000
293,000
295,000
295,000
295,000
299,000
302,743
303,000
305,000
309,000
310,000
312,348
315,000
319,000
319,900
331,500
333,000
357,000
361,000
375,000
385,000
385,000
391,500
405,000
410,000
417,000
420,000
430,000
437,500
487,443
495,000
540,000
Land
105,000
NW county
Homes
276,250
496,881
755,000
787,450
810,000
860,000
885,000
1,115,000
Land
325,000
NE county
Homes
392,500
734,314
765,000
830,000
938,000
995,000
1,053,500
1,090,000
1,125,000
2,200,000
2,275,000
Land
(None)
SW county
Homes
238,900
335,000
380,000
397,700
401,500
410,000
458,000
465,000
483,500
509,900
582,160
590,000
750,000
Land
37,500
80,000
105,000
110,000
185,000
245,000
SE county
Homes
477,500
480,000
546,000
583,500
600,000
758,000
820,000
975,000
995,000
997,300
Land
195,000
204,000
Eldorado
Homes
307,500
339,900
345,000
388,000
421,500
437,500
510,000
520,000
538,000
Land
(None)
