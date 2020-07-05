May 19 - June 18

NE city

Homes

261,694

270,000

270,000

320,000

320,000

343,000

395,000

431,400

650,000

707,000

710,500

755,000

765,000

800,000

830,000

855,000

1,025,000

1,357,500

Land

105,000

110,000

245,000

NW city

Homes

160,000

425,000

530,000

560,000

655,000

Land

(None)

SE city

Homes

217,500

280,250

360,000

401,000

460,000

525,000

540,000

365,000

Land

SW city

Homes

130,000

147,500

189,000

200,000

200,000

210,000

215,000

217,000

221,000

232,500

232,750

239,000

240,000

240,500

253,000

257,000

267,000

268,000

269,000

270,900

275,000

277,000

277,000

279,000

283,000

287,500

290,000

290,000

293,000

295,000

295,000

295,000

299,000

302,743

303,000

305,000

309,000

310,000

312,348

315,000

319,000

319,900

331,500

333,000

357,000

361,000

375,000

385,000

385,000

391,500

405,000

410,000

417,000

420,000

430,000

437,500

487,443

495,000

540,000

Land

105,000

NW county

Homes

276,250

496,881

755,000

787,450

810,000

860,000

885,000

1,115,000

Land

325,000

NE county

Homes

392,500

734,314

765,000

830,000

938,000

995,000

1,053,500

1,090,000

1,125,000

2,200,000

2,275,000

Land

(None)

SW county

Homes

238,900

335,000

380,000

397,700

401,500

410,000

458,000

465,000

483,500

509,900

582,160

590,000

750,000

Land

37,500

80,000

105,000

110,000

185,000

245,000

SE county

Homes

477,500

480,000

546,000

583,500

600,000

758,000

820,000

975,000

995,000

997,300

Land

195,000

204,000

Eldorado

Homes

307,500

339,900

345,000

388,000

421,500

437,500

510,000

520,000

538,000

Land

(None)

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.