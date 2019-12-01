City NE

Homes

335,000

375,000

450,000

460,000

485,000

547,500

550,000

569,500

595,000

612,000

622,000

637,106

649,000

845,000

855,000

1,008,125

1,095,000

1,099,000

1,160,000

1,660,000

1,810,000

Land

165,000

180,000

City NW

Homes

142,500

151,000

196,700

202,000

267,000

330,350

385,000

385,000

434,000

450,000

475,000

485,000

515,000

575,600

619,000

823,000

885,000

Land

130,000

255,000

City SE

Homes

127,500

165,000

173,000

213,000

250,000

250,000

265,000

355,000

370,489

401,000

405,000

410,000

450,000

465,000

708,000

722,000

774,625

830,000

835,000

1,025,000

1,396,000

1,500,000

1,800,000

Land

(None)

City SW

Homes

93,000

127,000

129,500

130,000

132,000

137,000

145,000

154,000

159,000

165,000

165,500

170,000

174,500

185,000

197,500

208,000

209,990

210,000

215,000

224,000

232,500

235,000

240,000

240,000

243,000

246,000

260,000

265,000

265,000

265,000

265,750

267,000

267,000

270,000

270,000

270,000

278,000

285,000

289,500

297,000

297,840

299,000

300,000

306,500

308,000

315,000

315,000

320,000

320,000

320,000

325,000

325,000

326,314

345,000

346,000

346,500

355,000

355,000

357,000

360,000

375,000

389,000

395,000

400,000

409,800

419,000

420,000

422,000

425,000

425,000

428,000

433,000

458,000

503,091

Land

(None)

County SE

Homes

88,000

285,000

415,000

465,000

465,000

490,000

495,000

530,000

531,000

570,000

574,900

625,000

740,000

816,000

945,000

Land

89,000

90,000

119,900

200,000

County SW

Homes

220,750

229,900

265,000

559,900

615,000

825,000

Land

35,000

54,000

57,500

155,000

County NE

Homes

465,000

593,000

752,500

998,787

1,050,000

1,275,000

1,362,500

1,420,000

1,425,000

1,475,000

1,597,000

2,192,482

Land

27,500

50,000

137,500

150,000

220,000

275,000

County NW

Homes

575,000

589,322

825,000

1,038,000

1,295,000

1,355,500

1,382,177

1,600,000

Land

95,000

215,000

Eldorado

Homes

250,000

320,000

325,000

332,000

375,000

397,500

490,000

508,000

Land

(None)

 

