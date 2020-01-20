Dec. 19 - Jan. 18

NE city

Homes

257,500

362,500

408,000

424,000

480,000

520,000

600,000

625,000

700,000

710,000

749,000

825,000

938,000

1,599,000

Land

130,000

280,000

NW city

Homes

195,000

333,000

364,500

372,000

460,000

515,000

645,000

Land

(None)

SE city

Homes

180,000

294,000

319,550

320,000

350,000

497,000

523,000

525,000

596,000

604,000

630,000

675,000

685,000

895,000

915,000

950,000

1,085,000

1,250,000

Land

(None)

SW city

Homes

61,000

100,000

125,000

137,500

150,000

159,900

165,000

198,500

210,000

210,000

228,000

245,000

254,000

255,000

260,000

265,000

274,500

274,900

279,000

280,000

280,000

295,000

300,000

300,000

300,000

315,000

320,505

325,000

325,000

325,000

329,000

332,000

351,900

355,000

359,000

364,000

365,000

370,000

372,000

372,000

413,600

497,000

512,624

515,065

520,000

610,000

1,375,000

Land

(None)

NW county

Homes

426,000

466,450

575,000

579,000

656,700

660,000

712,000

715,000

815,000

1,017,900

1,350,000

1,660,000

Land

60,000

83,000

109,000

115,000

115,000

120,000

142,000

149,000

380,000

400,000

400,000

550,000

NE county

Homes

370,000

638,000

501,255

2,875,000

Land

160,000

240,000

325,000

SW county

Homes

199,000

279,000

370,000

389,000

399,000

399,000

470,000

900,000

Land

32,500

40,000

SE county

Homes

270,000

338,000

565,000

575,000

586,650

615,000

620,000

685,000

795,000

975,000

Land

125,000

130,000

167,500

Eldorado

Homes

381,000

385,000

393,000

400,000

415,000

415,000

595,000

Land

35,000

