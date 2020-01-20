Dec. 19 - Jan. 18
NE city
Homes
257,500
362,500
408,000
424,000
480,000
520,000
600,000
625,000
700,000
710,000
749,000
825,000
938,000
1,599,000
Land
130,000
280,000
NW city
Homes
195,000
333,000
364,500
372,000
460,000
515,000
645,000
Land
(None)
SE city
Homes
180,000
294,000
319,550
320,000
350,000
497,000
523,000
525,000
596,000
604,000
630,000
675,000
685,000
895,000
915,000
950,000
1,085,000
1,250,000
Land
(None)
SW city
Homes
61,000
100,000
125,000
137,500
150,000
159,900
165,000
198,500
210,000
210,000
228,000
245,000
254,000
255,000
260,000
265,000
274,500
274,900
279,000
280,000
280,000
295,000
300,000
300,000
300,000
315,000
320,505
325,000
325,000
325,000
329,000
332,000
351,900
355,000
359,000
364,000
365,000
370,000
372,000
372,000
413,600
497,000
512,624
515,065
520,000
610,000
1,375,000
Land
(None)
NW county
Homes
426,000
466,450
575,000
579,000
656,700
660,000
712,000
715,000
815,000
1,017,900
1,350,000
1,660,000
Land
60,000
83,000
109,000
115,000
115,000
120,000
142,000
149,000
380,000
400,000
400,000
550,000
NE county
Homes
370,000
638,000
501,255
2,875,000
Land
160,000
240,000
325,000
SW county
Homes
199,000
279,000
370,000
389,000
399,000
399,000
470,000
900,000
Land
32,500
40,000
SE county
Homes
270,000
338,000
565,000
575,000
586,650
615,000
620,000
685,000
795,000
975,000
Land
125,000
130,000
167,500
Eldorado
Homes
381,000
385,000
393,000
400,000
415,000
415,000
595,000
Land
35,000
