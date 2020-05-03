March 19 - April 18
NE city
Homes
235,000
260,000
685,000
700,000
870,000
876,000
1,190,530
1,435,000
1,850,000
1,900,000
3,200,000
Land
182,500
NW city
Homes
154,000
158,000
195,900
225,000
232,000
315,000
449,000
510,000
535,000
615,000
Land
(None)
SE city
Homes
170,000
368,202
394,000
499,001
585,000
603,293
620,000
646,000
680,000
690,000
725,000
725,000
849,000
855,000
1,500,000
1,525,000
1,780,068
2,100,000
Land
125,000
SW city
Homes
135,000
165,000
199,000
205,000
210,000
210,000
220,000
221,000
225,000
225,000
232,094
234,000
235,000
239,000
244,000
255,000
255,000
257,162
265,000
265,000
265,000
265,000
273,500
275,000
277,000
279,000
279,500
284,000
287,000
288,500
290,000
290,454
290,800
292,000
295,000
295,000
301,000
302,000
304,500
305,000
312,000
313,700
327,500
330,000
341,000
342,000
342,000
347,000
347,500
347,874
362,500
384,000
385,000
387,000
392,000
401,000
410,000
410,000
410,000
452,500
465,340
482,500
496,649
555,000
616,289
677,790
950,000
Land
(None)
NW county
Homes
261,000
384,750
410,000
410,000
455,710
665,000
680,000
975,000
1,070,000
1,495,000
Land
340,000
NE county
Homes
620,000
749,500
865,000
950,000
1,125,000
1,200,000
1,525,000
1,742,335
Land
39,995
40,000
124,500
200,000
SW county
Homes
225,000
290,000
307,500
315,000
320,000
332,500
353,527
370,000
375,000
375,000
415,000
416,500
468,000
470,000
473,000
591,000
807,500
Land
95,000
22,000
205,000
SE county
Homes
405,000
575,305
629,000
705,000
761,000
Land
47,500
82,000
85,000
110,000
125,000
125,000
145,000
150,000
165,000
230,000
Eldorado
Homes
390,000
391,000
392,500
410,000
422,500
493,000
495,000
495,000
508,200
512,632
Land
77,500
85,000
