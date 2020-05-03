March 19 - April 18

NE city

Homes

235,000

260,000

685,000

700,000

870,000

876,000

1,190,530

1,435,000

1,850,000

1,900,000

3,200,000

Land

182,500

NW city

Homes

154,000

158,000

195,900

225,000

232,000

315,000

449,000

510,000

535,000

615,000

Land

(None)

SE city

Homes

170,000

368,202

394,000

499,001

585,000

603,293

620,000

646,000

680,000

690,000

725,000

725,000

849,000

855,000

1,500,000

1,525,000

1,780,068

2,100,000

Land

125,000

SW city

Homes

135,000

165,000

199,000

205,000

210,000

210,000

220,000

221,000

225,000

225,000

232,094

234,000

235,000

239,000

244,000

255,000

255,000

257,162

265,000

265,000

265,000

265,000

273,500

275,000

277,000

279,000

279,500

284,000

287,000

288,500

290,000

290,454

290,800

292,000

295,000

295,000

301,000

302,000

304,500

305,000

312,000

313,700

327,500

330,000

341,000

342,000

342,000

347,000

347,500

347,874

362,500

384,000

385,000

387,000

392,000

401,000

410,000

410,000

410,000

452,500

465,340

482,500

496,649

555,000

616,289

677,790

950,000

Land

(None)

NW county

Homes

261,000

384,750

410,000

410,000

455,710

665,000

680,000

975,000

1,070,000

1,495,000

Land

340,000

NE county

Homes

620,000

749,500

865,000

950,000

1,125,000

1,200,000

1,525,000

1,742,335

Land

39,995

40,000

124,500

200,000

SW county

Homes

225,000

290,000

307,500

315,000

320,000

332,500

353,527

370,000

375,000

375,000

415,000

416,500

468,000

470,000

473,000

591,000

807,500

Land

95,000

22,000

205,000

SE county

Homes

405,000

575,305

629,000

705,000

761,000

Land

47,500

82,000

85,000

110,000

125,000

125,000

145,000

150,000

165,000

230,000

Eldorado

Homes

390,000

391,000

392,500

410,000

422,500

493,000

495,000

495,000

508,200

512,632

Land

77,500

85,000

