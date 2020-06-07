April 19 - May 18

NE city

Homes

622,000

1,175,000

Land

102,500

225,000

NW city

Homes

321,000

462,500

565,000

585,000

Land

(None)

SE city

Homes

166,000

437,500

490,000

500,000

561,000

625,000

679,000

710,000

746,000

1,040,000

1,060,000

1,245,000

1,250,000

Land

(None)

SW city

Homes

160,000

162,000

165,500

186,000

199,000

210,000

210,000

230,000

233,000

239,000

245,000

262,000

270,000

279,000

279,000

290,000

294,000

299,950

300,000

300,000

302,000

315,000

316,000

317,000

322,000

346,000

350,000

355,000

359,000

359,000

363,000

364,000

370,000

375,000

375,000

382,000

385,000

387,000

416,000

450,000

462,500

510,000

572,500

Land

117,500

NW county

Homes

603,000

740,000

840,000

858,925

925,000

1,465,000

Land

(None)

NE county

Homes

272,500

637,000

1,135,000

1,420,000

Land

23,134

28,021

55,000

105,000

150,000

SW county

Homes

190,000

234,000

274,900

297,500

318,000

320,000

324,000

344,000

345,558

349,000

356,889

380,000

381,740

400,000

445,000

521,000

527,000

590,000

642,500

Land

50,000

110,000

120,000

155,000

SE county

Homes

325,000

350,000

373,000

575,000

615,000

685,000

725,000

750,000

975,000

1,175,000

Land

149,500

149,500

Eldorado

Homes

350,000

368,285

375,000

377,000

395,000

460,000

485,000

500,000

525,000

550,000

556,680

Land

106,000

