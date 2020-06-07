April 19 - May 18
NE city
Homes
622,000
1,175,000
Land
102,500
225,000
NW city
Homes
321,000
462,500
565,000
585,000
Land
(None)
SE city
Homes
166,000
437,500
490,000
500,000
561,000
625,000
679,000
710,000
746,000
1,040,000
1,060,000
1,245,000
1,250,000
Land
(None)
SW city
Homes
160,000
162,000
165,500
186,000
199,000
210,000
210,000
230,000
233,000
239,000
245,000
262,000
270,000
279,000
279,000
290,000
294,000
299,950
300,000
300,000
302,000
315,000
316,000
317,000
322,000
346,000
350,000
355,000
359,000
359,000
363,000
364,000
370,000
375,000
375,000
382,000
385,000
387,000
416,000
450,000
462,500
510,000
572,500
Land
117,500
NW county
Homes
603,000
740,000
840,000
858,925
925,000
1,465,000
Land
(None)
NE county
Homes
272,500
637,000
1,135,000
1,420,000
Land
23,134
28,021
55,000
105,000
150,000
SW county
Homes
190,000
234,000
274,900
297,500
318,000
320,000
324,000
344,000
345,558
349,000
356,889
380,000
381,740
400,000
445,000
521,000
527,000
590,000
642,500
Land
50,000
110,000
120,000
155,000
SE county
Homes
325,000
350,000
373,000
575,000
615,000
685,000
725,000
750,000
975,000
1,175,000
Land
149,500
149,500
Eldorado
Homes
350,000
368,285
375,000
377,000
395,000
460,000
485,000
500,000
525,000
550,000
556,680
Land
106,000
