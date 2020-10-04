Aug. 19 - Sept. 18
NE city
Homes
30,000
371,526
395,000
399,000
409,000
440,000
450,000
474,000
485,000
500,000
500,000
511,000
518,000
520,000
550,000
569,000
625,000
665,000
685,150
689,000
725,000
735,000
885,000
905,000
907,180
919,900
925,000
925,000
974,000
990,000
995,000
1,286,000
1,340,500
1,750,000
1,800,000
2,850,000
Land
57,000
120,000
195,000
195,000
227,000
NW city
Homes
167,000
225,000
380,000
421,500
490,000
528,000
575,000
750,100
1,150,000
1,200,000
1,309,500
Land
85,000
300,000
SE city
Homes
185,000
185,000
187,000
193,500
240,000
285,000
312,000
360,000
412,500
421,500
425,000
445,000
459,000
485,000
490,000
522,500
526,657
545,000
585,000
605,000
620,000
625,000
685,000
825,000
825,000
840,000
863,000
865,000
905,000
957,000
992,000
995,000
1,050,000
1,100,000
1,130,000
1,165,172
1,287,000
1,300,000
1,319,500
1,580,000
1,600,000
1,745,000
2,125,000
Land
140,000
325,000
SW city
Homes
139,000
160,000
177,000
200,000
207,500
208,500
210,500
220,000
249,000
250,000
250,000
255,000
260,000
261,000
262,000
265,000
270,000
271,600
273,500
275,000
279,000
285,000
287,500
288,000
290,000
300,000
301,500
304,000
304,000
308,000
309,362
310,250
312,000
314,500
315,000
315,000
316,480
319,000
320,000
323,000
325,000
328,500
333,000
334,000
335,000
337,000
345,000
349,000
350,000
352,000
359,000
362,344
365,000
365,000
370,500
377,815
394,000
395,000
399,000
405,000
412,000
415,000
420,000
424,500
425,000
454,922
480,000
499,900
519,000
525,000
530,830
542,515
549,000
600,000
639,600
Land
67,000
68,000
NW county
Homes
270,000
440,000
532,000
540,000
546,000
615,000
850,000
970,000
975,000
1,100,000
1,295,000
1,300,000
1,592,500
1,713,980
Land
110,000
209,000
NE county
Homes
422,500
575,000
702,000
770,000
825,000
850,000
950,000
950,000
965,000
1,174,000
1,255,000
1,282,050
1,350,000
1,375,000
1,480,600
1,537,500
1,565,000
2,850,000
3,100,000
3,147,555
3,439,500
5,730,000
Land
89,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
117,000
210,000
215,000
365,000
SW county
Homes
75,000
85,000
208,252
250,000
285,000
310,500
339,000
339,000
345,000
352,000
355,000
375,000
399,000
417,500
425,000
460,000
525,000
589,900
600,000
670,000
680,000
735,000
735,000
750,000
816,000
850,000
Land
399,000
SE county
Homes
230,000
495,000
529,000
575,000
630,000
660,091
670,000
735,000
750,000
786,500
980,000
1,100,000
1,390,000
1,905,000
Land
125,000
Eldorado
Homes
340,000
362,000
363,000
375,000
420,000
490,000
495,000
525,000
595,000
647,500
Land
(None)
