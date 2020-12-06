Oct. 19 - Nov. 18
NE city
Homes
286,000
293,000
305,000
325,000
350,000
358,000
375,000
384,000
400,000
440,000
475,000
497,000
515,000
521,000
570,000
572,000
575,000
580,000
584,500
600,000
610,000
610,000
625,000
670,000
703,000
730,000
745,000
800,000
910,000
1,025,000
1,100,000
1,220,000
1,225,000
1,225,000
2,256,000
2,635,000
2,755,000
6,260,000
Land
65,000
90,000
125,000
200,000
360,000
NW city
Homes
164,000
320,000
321,500
355,000
413,000
423,750
455,000
469,000
570,000
610,000
622,000
685,000
930,000
946,206
1,015,389
1,237,000
Land
141,700
160,000
150,850
SE city
Homes
184,000
185,000
190,000
306,900
415,000
425,000
440,000
445,000
450,000
495,000
500,000
510,000
515,000
517,500
610,000
618,000
622,395
625,000
659,000
660,000
665,000
675,000
680,000
684,000
685,000
690,000
703,850
705,000
725,000
729,484
755,000
837,000
840,000
845,000
875,000
895,000
915,000
967,831
1,015,000
1,175,000
1,225,000
1,270,000
1,600,000
1,720,000
1,933,100
2,090,000
3,360,000
Land
(None)
SW city
Homes
141,000
163,000
165,000
180,000
205,000
210,000
213,500
217,000
225,000
230,000
241,752
255,000
257,500
258,000
260,000
275,000
278,658
280,546
283,000
289,000
290,000
303,000
305,000
306,000
306,050
307,000
308,000
309,900
310,000
315,000
315,285
320,000
320,000
322,054
322,165
325,000
327,600
338,000
339,000
340,000
341,000
344,000
345,000
346,000
347,344
350,000
355,000
355,000
355,000
355,500
356,500
365,000
365,000
369,000
369,000
375,000
379,000
380,000
380,000
384,000
397,000
411,373
415,000
435,000
436,000
440,000
450,400
465,000
480,000
492,840
505,500
522,000
537,125
577,000
590,000
615,000
625,000
678,000
Land
110,000
NW county
Homes
368,000
514,900
575,000
694,500
727,000
745,000
748,500
815,000
835,000
995,000
1,072,000
1,100,000
1,275,000
1,350,000
1,490,000
2,498,000
Land
110,000
113,500
125,000
125,000
145,000
145,000
400,000
450,000
NE county
Homes
749,000
950,000
995,000
1,125,000
1,145,000
1,150,000
1,160,713
1,463,200
1,550,000
2,100,000
2,124,894
2,320,287
4,010,000
4,250,000
Land
45,000
60,000
83,000
175,000
325,000
355,000
SW county
Homes
231,000
235,000
235,000
286,000
290,000
325,000
339,000
340,000
388,500
399,760
417,500
425,000
445,000
455,000
475,000
480,000
490,000
490,000
503,735
518,000
555,000
555,000
571,750
608,000
650,000
723,600
Land
100,000
195,000
SE county
Homes
290,000
385,000
389,500
425,000
451,000
490,000
493,400
625,000
653,950
655,000
670,000
699,000
700,000
750,000
795,000
970,000
970,000
1,037,300
1,162,500
1,800,000
Land
60,000
83,900
90,000
105,000
275,000
450,000
725,000
Eldorado
Homes
367,800
404,000
465,000
467,000
500,000
535,000
565,000
570,000
617,344
670,954
Land
(None)
