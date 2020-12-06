Oct. 19 - Nov. 18

NE city

Homes

286,000

293,000

305,000

325,000

350,000

358,000

375,000

384,000

400,000

440,000

475,000

497,000

515,000

521,000

570,000

572,000

575,000

580,000

584,500

600,000

610,000

610,000

625,000

670,000

703,000

730,000

745,000

800,000

910,000

1,025,000

1,100,000

1,220,000

1,225,000

1,225,000

2,256,000

2,635,000

2,755,000

6,260,000

Land

65,000

90,000

125,000

200,000

360,000

NW city

Homes

164,000

320,000

321,500

355,000

413,000

423,750

455,000

469,000

570,000

610,000

622,000

685,000

930,000

946,206

1,015,389

1,237,000

Land

141,700

160,000

150,850

SE city

Homes

184,000

185,000

190,000

306,900

415,000

425,000

440,000

445,000

450,000

495,000

500,000

510,000

515,000

517,500

610,000

618,000

622,395

625,000

659,000

660,000

665,000

675,000

680,000

684,000

685,000

690,000

703,850

705,000

725,000

729,484

755,000

837,000

840,000

845,000

875,000

895,000

915,000

967,831

1,015,000

1,175,000

1,225,000

1,270,000

1,600,000

1,720,000

1,933,100

2,090,000

3,360,000

Land

(None)

SW city

Homes

141,000

163,000

165,000

180,000

205,000

210,000

213,500

217,000

225,000

230,000

241,752

255,000

257,500

258,000

260,000

275,000

278,658

280,546

283,000

289,000

290,000

303,000

305,000

306,000

306,050

307,000

308,000

309,900

310,000

315,000

315,285

320,000

320,000

322,054

322,165

325,000

327,600

338,000

339,000

340,000

341,000

344,000

345,000

346,000

347,344

350,000

355,000

355,000

355,000

355,500

356,500

365,000

365,000

369,000

369,000

375,000

379,000

380,000

380,000

384,000

397,000

411,373

415,000

435,000

436,000

440,000

450,400

465,000

480,000

492,840

505,500

522,000

537,125

577,000

590,000

615,000

625,000

678,000

Land

110,000

NW county

Homes

368,000

514,900

575,000

694,500

727,000

745,000

748,500

815,000

835,000

995,000

1,072,000

1,100,000

1,275,000

1,350,000

1,490,000

2,498,000

Land

110,000

113,500

125,000

125,000

145,000

145,000

400,000

450,000

NE county

Homes

749,000

950,000

995,000

1,125,000

1,145,000

1,150,000

1,160,713

1,463,200

1,550,000

2,100,000

2,124,894

2,320,287

4,010,000

4,250,000

Land

45,000

60,000

83,000

175,000

325,000

355,000

SW county

Homes

231,000

235,000

235,000

286,000

290,000

325,000

339,000

340,000

388,500

399,760

417,500

425,000

445,000

455,000

475,000

480,000

490,000

490,000

503,735

518,000

555,000

555,000

571,750

608,000

650,000

723,600

Land

100,000

195,000

SE county

Homes

290,000

385,000

389,500

425,000

451,000

490,000

493,400

625,000

653,950

655,000

670,000

699,000

700,000

750,000

795,000

970,000

970,000

1,037,300

1,162,500

1,800,000

Land

60,000

83,900

90,000

105,000

275,000

450,000

725,000

Eldorado

Homes

367,800

404,000

465,000

467,000

500,000

535,000

565,000

570,000

617,344

670,954

Land

(None)

