June 19 - July 18
NE city
Homes
301,000
366,770
385,000
417,000
456,500
555,000
600,000
775,000
805,000
1,278,500
1,390,000
1,650,000
1,665,000
Land
120,000
145,000
NW city
Homes
163,550
253,000
350,000
365,000
375,000
396,000
429,000
430,000
461,000
514,000
599,000
685,000
Land
(None)
SE city
Homes
147,500
185,000
214,200
250,000
272,000
295,000
420,000
428,000
465,000
475,000
551,700
570,000
592,000
600,000
650,000
668,000
693,000
705,000
723,500
775,000
800,000
834,127
925,000
1,050,000
1,215,000
1,275,000
1,966,000
2,900,000
3,300,000
Land
284,000
SW city
Homes
68,000
99,000
150,000
150,000
157,600
169,500
195,000
201,505
205,000
215,000
219,500
231,000
232,000
249,000
250,000
257,000
265,000
265,000
282,300
290,000
292,500
295,000
298,000
300,000
300,000
302,500
308,700
310,000
315,000
319,900
320,000
325,000
329,000
329,000
330,500
333,500
335,000
339,500
340,000
340,000
340,000
355,000
355,000
356,000
360,000
375,000
379,000
387,000
390,000
398,500
415,000
415,000
420,000
423,000
430,000
464,500
483,000
487,626
495,000
510,000
520,000
530,000
534,000
537,000
538,000
540,000
557,883
568,748
585,000
Land
95,000
109,900
130,000
140,000
NW county
Homes
275,000
508,000
515,000
640,000
665,000
703,000
755,000
900,000
1,256,500
1,375,000
1,560,000
1,655,000
Land
49,000
120,000
150,000
155,000
180,000
400,000
400,000
NE county
Homes
300,000
750,000
805,000
856,710
955,000
1,050,000
1,093,000
1,300,000
1,436,300
1,475,000
1,491,500
1,500,000
1,625,000
1,650,000
1,676,904
Land
85,000
105,000
130,000
150,000
170,000
250,000
375,000
498,750
SW county
Homes
225,000
261,000
281,700
320,000
345,000
350,000
354,500
400,000
410,000
415,000
428,000
445,000
465,000
488,250
499,900
600,000
700,000
Land
45,000
143,975
SE county
Homes
380,500
385,000
500,000
525,350
528,000
538,000
545,000
551,602
560,000
625,000
626,500
670,000
675,000
715,000
725,000
750,000
807,700
808,000
875,000
925,000
1,038,500
1,500,000
Land
57,500
57,500
100,000
105,000
120,000
125,000
245,000
Eldorado
Homes
337,500
400,000
408,000
411,000
415,000
440,000
453,000
502,000
520,000
559,000
642,000
Land
(None)
