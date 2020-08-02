June 19 - July 18

NE city

Homes

301,000

366,770

385,000

417,000

456,500

555,000

600,000

775,000

805,000

1,278,500

1,390,000

1,650,000

1,665,000

Land

120,000

145,000

NW city

Homes

163,550

253,000

350,000

365,000

375,000

396,000

429,000

430,000

461,000

514,000

599,000

685,000

Land

(None)

SE city

Homes

147,500

185,000

214,200

250,000

272,000

295,000

420,000

428,000

465,000

475,000

551,700

570,000

592,000

600,000

650,000

668,000

693,000

705,000

723,500

775,000

800,000

834,127

925,000

1,050,000

1,215,000

1,275,000

1,966,000

2,900,000

3,300,000

Land

284,000

SW city

Homes

68,000

99,000

150,000

150,000

157,600

169,500

195,000

201,505

205,000

215,000

219,500

231,000

232,000

249,000

250,000

257,000

265,000

265,000

282,300

290,000

292,500

295,000

298,000

300,000

300,000

302,500

308,700

310,000

315,000

319,900

320,000

325,000

329,000

329,000

330,500

333,500

335,000

339,500

340,000

340,000

340,000

355,000

355,000

356,000

360,000

375,000

379,000

387,000

390,000

398,500

415,000

415,000

420,000

423,000

430,000

464,500

483,000

487,626

495,000

510,000

520,000

530,000

534,000

537,000

538,000

540,000

557,883

568,748

585,000

Land

95,000

109,900

130,000

140,000

NW county

Homes

275,000

508,000

515,000

640,000

665,000

703,000

755,000

900,000

1,256,500

1,375,000

1,560,000

1,655,000

Land

49,000

120,000

150,000

155,000

180,000

400,000

400,000

NE county

Homes

300,000

750,000

805,000

856,710

955,000

1,050,000

1,093,000

1,300,000

1,436,300

1,475,000

1,491,500

1,500,000

1,625,000

1,650,000

1,676,904

Land

85,000

105,000

130,000

150,000

170,000

250,000

375,000

498,750

SW county

Homes

225,000

261,000

281,700

320,000

345,000

350,000

354,500

400,000

410,000

415,000

428,000

445,000

465,000

488,250

499,900

600,000

700,000

Land

45,000

143,975

SE county

Homes

380,500

385,000

500,000

525,350

528,000

538,000

545,000

551,602

560,000

625,000

626,500

670,000

675,000

715,000

725,000

750,000

807,700

808,000

875,000

925,000

1,038,500

1,500,000

Land

57,500

57,500

100,000

105,000

120,000

125,000

245,000

Eldorado

Homes

337,500

400,000

408,000

411,000

415,000

440,000

453,000

502,000

520,000

559,000

642,000

Land

(None)

