NE city
Homes
45,000
275,548
380,000
400,000
410,000
411,750
485,500
495,000
580,000
615,000
635,000
675,000
746,172
769,000
785,000
807,600
824,000
1,000,000
1,064,000
1,190,000
1,190,000
1,195,000
1,200,000
1,250,000
1,287,500
1,520,000
1,600,000
2,925,500
Land
105,000
150,000
175,000
260,000
580,000
NW city
Homes
168,500
206,000
210,210
240,000
340,000
515,000
615,000
657,000
Land
(None)
SE city
Homes
181,800
529,800
544,000
585,000
615,000
680,000
720,000
735,900
745,000
800,000
805,000
990,000
1,285,000
2,725,000
3,050,000
Land
215,000
SW city
Homes
180,000
195,000
197,000
200,000
205,000
207,500
212,500
238,000
239,000
249,000
272,000
287,900
290,000
295,000
295,000
300,000
305,000
305,000
306,000
307,500
311,000
312,000
314,400
318,000
319,000
322,000
330,000
330,000
330,000
332,283
335,000
339,900
345,000
349,900
356,000
372,000
373,000
380,000
387,500
405,000
413,000
415,000
420,000
422,262
435,000
500,000
512,000
Land
81,000
NW county
Homes
455,710
498,368
525,738
785,000
850,000
850,000
1,597,000
2,400,000
Land
105,000
120,000
125,000
132,000
153,600
250,000
NE county
Homes
870,000
913,914
1,050,000
1,178,530
1,210,000
1,285,000
1,325,000
1,340,000
1,393,000
1,418,000
1,477,000
1,500,000
1,505,000
1,816,746
2,100,000
2,157,686
3,300,000
Land
45,000
73,000
82,000
85,000
90,000
110,000
227,000
240,000
250,000
299,500
625,000
SW county
Homes
255,000
300,000
320,000
340,000
361,000
362,000
372,000
420,000
420,000
430,000
435,000
475,000
549,500
555,000
618,000
659,900
Land
65,000
140,000
SE county
Homes
332,000
450,000
520,000
744,483
759,100
850,000
980,000
1,022,468
1,050,000
1,750,000
Land
122,550
130,000
135,000
224,500
Eldorado
Homes
348,500
435,000
445,000
465,000
473,150
495,000
649,150
Land
100,000
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.