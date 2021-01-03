Nov. 19 — Dec. 18
NE city
Homes
260,000
350,000
455,000
458,000
460,000
522,000
525,000
525,000
530,000
586,000
650,000
689,000
712,018
790,000
796,313
797,000
825,000
850,000
880,000
890,000
910,000
1,015,000
1,045,000
1,120,000
1,175,000
1,195,000
1,206,000
1,250,000
1,298,000
2,350,000
Land
130,000
NW city
Homes
163,750
214,000
283,000
346,000
375,000
382,500
425,000
475,000
494,500
505,000
512,000
572,500
Land
(None)
SE city
Homes
300,000
349,000
356,000
395,000
395,000
404,000
430,000
550,000
605,000
650,000
660,000
675,000
750,000
815,000
830,000
850,000
893,485
930,000
1,025,000
1,125,000
1,130,000
1,200,000
1,255,000
1,370,000
1,415,000
1,650,000
1,750,000
2,495,000
3,400,000
Land
None)
SW city
Homes
123,000
133,340
140,000
165,000
172,000
185,000
220,000
225,000
225,000
244,000
245,255
247,000
250,000
259,000
270,000
272,500
275,100
276,950
278,250
278,440
280,000
280,000
281,600
285,000
299,000
305,000
310,000
320,000
327,500
328,000
329,000
330,000
335,000
343,500
349,000
350,000
350,300
369,000
370,000
370,500
378,800
400,000
403,000
411,810
414,000
414,318
415,000
423,400
424,000
425,000
425,000
425,000
426,000
435,392
439,000
450,000
455,968
459,000
475,000
495,000
505,750
527,000
529,400
533,500
535,000
550,000
559,000
580,000
585,000
Land
(None)
NW county
Homes
595,000
649,000
678,975
681,440
725,000
844,000
850,000
930,000
1,000,000
1,061,153
1,075,000
1,175,000
1,300,000
2,480,000
2,500,000
Land
95,000
97,000
98,000
100,000
108,500
120,000
133,300
145,000
145,700
160,000
169,000
215,000
275,000
425,000
NE county
Homes
615,000
809,000
960,000
1,094,756
1,212,000
1,248,260
1,250,000
1,550,000
1,575,000
Land
79,000
145,000
175,000
SW county
Homes
215,000
245,000
245,000
249,000
260,000
300,000
317,000
325,000
340,000
341,500
344,200
348,000
350,000
369,000
383,500
385,500
390,000
399,500
404,000
425,000
435,000
439,000
459,000
485,000
532,000
549,000
611,913
669,900
710,000
790,000
Land
59,000
85,000
88,000
120,000
150,000
SE county
Homes
300,000
325,000
440,000
472,900
585,700
592,000
684,500
700,000
715,000
719,813
720,000
749,000
765,000
787,500
795,000
799,000
810,500
816,000
820,000
910,000
975,000
1,094,334
1,185,000
1,225,000
1,490,000
1,728,500
3,200,000
Land
70,000
122,000
140,000
140,000
165,000
250,000
250,000
266,250
330,000
Eldorado
Homes
297,669
409,000
449,000
451,000
470,000
475,000
506,000
506,000
525,000
535,000
550,000
562,300
589,000
625,000
661,000
680,000
707,200
Land
72,000
85,000
94,500
