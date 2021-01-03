Nov. 19 — Dec. 18

NE city

Homes

260,000

350,000

455,000

458,000

460,000

522,000

525,000

525,000

530,000

586,000

650,000

689,000

712,018

790,000

796,313

797,000

825,000

850,000

880,000

890,000

910,000

1,015,000

1,045,000

1,120,000

1,175,000

1,195,000

1,206,000

1,250,000

1,298,000

2,350,000

Land

130,000

NW city

Homes

163,750

214,000

283,000

346,000

375,000

382,500

425,000

475,000

494,500

505,000

512,000

572,500

Land

(None)

SE city

Homes

300,000

349,000

356,000

395,000

395,000

404,000

430,000

550,000

605,000

650,000

660,000

675,000

750,000

815,000

830,000

850,000

893,485

930,000

1,025,000

1,125,000

1,130,000

1,200,000

1,255,000

1,370,000

1,415,000

1,650,000

1,750,000

2,495,000

3,400,000

Land

None)

SW city

Homes

123,000

133,340

140,000

165,000

172,000

185,000

220,000

225,000

225,000

244,000

245,255

247,000

250,000

259,000

270,000

272,500

275,100

276,950

278,250

278,440

280,000

280,000

281,600

285,000

299,000

305,000

310,000

320,000

327,500

328,000

329,000

330,000

335,000

343,500

349,000

350,000

350,300

369,000

370,000

370,500

378,800

400,000

403,000

411,810

414,000

414,318

415,000

423,400

424,000

425,000

425,000

425,000

426,000

435,392

439,000

450,000

455,968

459,000

475,000

495,000

505,750

527,000

529,400

533,500

535,000

550,000

559,000

580,000

585,000

Land

(None)

NW county

Homes

595,000

649,000

678,975

681,440

725,000

844,000

850,000

930,000

1,000,000

1,061,153

1,075,000

1,175,000

1,300,000

2,480,000

2,500,000

Land

95,000

97,000

98,000

100,000

108,500

120,000

133,300

145,000

145,700

160,000

169,000

215,000

275,000

425,000

NE county

Homes

615,000

809,000

960,000

1,094,756

1,212,000

1,248,260

1,250,000

1,550,000

1,575,000

Land

79,000

145,000

175,000

SW county

Homes

215,000

245,000

245,000

249,000

260,000

300,000

317,000

325,000

340,000

341,500

344,200

348,000

350,000

369,000

383,500

385,500

390,000

399,500

404,000

425,000

435,000

439,000

459,000

485,000

532,000

549,000

611,913

669,900

710,000

790,000

Land

59,000

85,000

88,000

120,000

150,000

SE county

Homes

300,000

325,000

440,000

472,900

585,700

592,000

684,500

700,000

715,000

719,813

720,000

749,000

765,000

787,500

795,000

799,000

810,500

816,000

820,000

910,000

975,000

1,094,334

1,185,000

1,225,000

1,490,000

1,728,500

3,200,000

Land

70,000

122,000

140,000

140,000

165,000

250,000

250,000

266,250

330,000

Eldorado

Homes

297,669

409,000

449,000

451,000

470,000

475,000

506,000

506,000

525,000

535,000

550,000

562,300

589,000

625,000

661,000

680,000

707,200

Land

72,000

85,000

94,500

