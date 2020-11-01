This interview series focuses on the people in Santa Fe’s real-estate industry. Warren Berg is an associate broker with Santa Fe Properties.
Your office is kind of like a museum. You’ve got hundreds of vinyl record albums.
This is only what’s here. [Artist] Richard Martinez was my best friend and when he died eight years ago I was helping haul stuff to the dump for his daughters, Emiliana and Maria. I got 300 out of there. I’m not a hoarder, but I don’t let things go.
There’s also soccer memorabilia here, including a Pelé lunch box, and model cars.
Those are my cars. I did a frame-up restoration on that one, a 1961 Austin-Healey. I bought it out on Cerrillos Road for $3,500. I joined the Santa Fe Vintage Car Club in 1983.
This carved-wood motorcycle is cool. Do you ride?
No. That’s by Richard.
And these arrowheads?
That’s me in a past life. For three years I was a forester for the San Carlos Apache Tribe. That’s where the arrowheads come from. One of my nephews asked me the other day if I knew much about Indian history. I told him he should read On the Border With Crook, by John Bourke. In it, I kid you not, he complains, and this was in 1891, that you can’t get good Mexican food in Tucson anymore.
I’m Canadian. I was a forester in British Columbia for years. I inventoried trees, which is necessary for forest management. I started doing that when I was 20 and the crews were co-ed. Then on the res, I was running the show. My crews were Apache.
Where were you born?
New Westminster, British Columbia, in the Royal Columbian Hospital.
When you were in high school, did you have an idea what you wanted to do with your life?
No clue. My best friend at the time said we should go into forestry school, but what I was trained to do since the first grade was to go to university. That was the goal. My dad worked in a mill, Vancouver Plywood. They had a policy of employing children of mill workers, so I started doing cleanup at the mill when I was 16. I’m the oldest of 10.
What did you do at the mill?
I cleaned glue-spreaders.
All your Facebook friends love the bird photos you’re always posting. Your shots of Cooper’s hawks are amazing, very detailed. I just saw one on your screensaver. And there’s a black-headed grosbeak.
I’ve got evening grosbeaks at the house right now. I have two Cooper’s hawks. There’s a lot of rabbits this year, so I think you’ll see bigger hawks. The songbirds are in trouble. The canyon towhees go under the furniture on my porch to hide from the Cooper’s, but the sharp-shinned hawk is a whole different animal; they’ll go right under there and get them.
Facebook is quite a forum. It’s amazing how much of my family has been connected. My grandmother’s sister Stella has a daughter, Mary, who is 89 and lives in Denmark and she’s on Facebook.
There’s the Realtor Anna Marie Baca on the screensaver.
We go way back. She was the front office person at Coldwell Banker when I was there. Vicki Wafer, who you saw up front here, has been doing it for almost 30 years, and Dana Pineda at Sotheby’s has been there forever. It’s a really cool community. I used to share an office with Pat French and Doris Senutovich. That was before French & French. Wally Sargent likes me because all the people he used to know, I also knew. There’s that sense of continuity.
My first job here was teaching computer programming in 1982. I closed on a house that year and I signed up for a real estate course because I wanted to understand all the stuff I’d just signed.
Who did you start with?
Santa Fe Agency. Then when I started working at Coldwell in 1986, I was competing with Brian Breen, then we decided to team up in business. We became the holy terrors of Santa Fe.
I had started doing expired listings — If you list your house with someone for six months, it’s expired and it’s not on the MLS. I was loathed by the old crowd, because I was changing the way things were done.
Have you worked with developers?
Oh, yeah. Brian and I represented a lot of builders. Do you know Dinosaur Trail? I named that. My dad was born in Drumheller, Alberta, and I’d go walking looking for dinosaur bones.
That’s what these are on this shelf?
Dinosaur knuckle bones, probably duckbill. My dad’s grandfather, Borgvald Kirkeby, had a coal mine near Drumheller and he found some T Rex teeth. I took those to show-and-tell when I was six years old. Dinosaurs are part of who I am.
Did you go to college?
I have a degree in forestry from the University of British Columbia. My thesis was an evaluation of thermal infrared imagery for use in watershed analysis.
I hitchhiked in New Zealand for three months. It’s nice, because you can take it all in. British Columbia is vast. The last place I worked was Prince Rupert, which is a 900-mile drive from Vancouver, and you’re only halfway up the province.
I was working as a civil service forester in Victoria, B.C., and I quit and moved to San Carlos. It was insane because I’m a Canadian and the only jobs on the reservation are federal, and my specialty was counting trees and I was in the Sonoran desert. But you could drop me anywhere on the planet and I would be able to make my way.
I wonder why.
I grew up in Surrey, on the border of the U.S., and back in those days you’d just get on your bike and take off all day. My parents were happy not to have us all around. “Bye. See you at dinner.”
All this soccer stuff — do you play?
I’ve been involved in the Santa Fe Soccer Club for years, and when I go home to visit my mom, I get to play. I play in the Vancouver League once or twice a year. I’ve always been more interested in living my life than selling real estate. And one of the reasons I really love Santa Fe is that it’s so cosmopolitan, like Vancouver. And soccer is like that. If you have an accent, I ask you if you play soccer.
One of my claims to fame is joining Greenpeace the year they started. They were out of Vancouver. I have seven sisters and I was very into women’s rights. I joined the Vancouver Status of Women. When I went to the meeting, they were very happy I was there, but they didn’t know what to do with me.
Are you married?
I am. DorLisa and I met here at Santa Fe Properties.
How long have you been with this company?
28 years.
What else do you like doing in your spare time? Do you two travel?
We’ve been together 17 years and we both have parents alive and we decided a long time ago that our vacations would be to see them. Her parents are in Raleigh, North Carolina, and my mom is up in Surrey.
We basically live 24/7/365 together in total bliss. We love our lives together and are so lucky we found one another. I was headed for eternal bachelorhood when I met her. That fact and she is a superb cook. We do not eat out much as the fare on offer at Casa Berg is scrumptious. I really don’t know how she does it. She has a natural genius when it comes to cooking.
She walks our dog three miles every single day. Exercise is really important. The Canadian government killed my dad.
How, exactly?
When he reached 75, because he was a disabled war vet they pay for everything. He became a patrón. He had been managing diabetes without knowing it and when he quit mowing the lawn and everything he lost control of it and that’s what killed him.
I couldn’t stop being active. Until my dying day, there’s just a zillion things to do.
