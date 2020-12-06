This interview series focuses on the people in Santa Fe’s real-estate industry. Linda Gammon is an associate broker with Keller William Santa Fe.
Linda: You and I met a long time ago, when I was in the building business.
With Joe Gammon.
Right. We moved here in 1992. He started out as a framer.
Where did you move from?
I had escaped Iowa and we met in Dallas. Joe’s an Albuquerque boy and we’d come out here to see family. We started wondering why we were in Dallas, because it was so crowded. So we just started looking for property.
Where were you born?
Dubuque, Iowa. It’s a good place to be from. The Midwest is a good, solid upbringing, but then you realize the limitations; I couldn’t see myself getting married and never leaving my hometown like so many people. So a girlfriend and I on a whim moved to Dallas in 1979.
You were just out of high school?
Yes. We were blue-collar. My dad was a truck driver and my mom was a housewife. Dallas was great when I was single. I still think it’s great for the vibrancy. Every once in a while, I’ll go back for a Keller Williams event and it feels kind of good. People stay up after 10 o’clock and you can even go to a restaurant. It’s kind of fun to see the young people. But I got past that phase.
We’d come here for vacations and we’d always come up to Santa Fe, do the tourist thing. We would take N.M. 14 and we got stopped behind a school bus on the way back to Albuquerque and we were like, People really live out here? And we just thought it was so beautiful.
So you changed to having some open space, and dark skies.
Joe moved here first. We bought this raw land on Goldmine Road and he was starting on the infrastructure and I’d say, You’ve got to put lights in the driveway so when I come home I won’t be afraid — I was always a city girl — and he just kind of agreed with me, but once I was here it’s so bright because the night sky is so incredible. And I never felt more safe.
We moved out to a little mobile home and Joe built the house. Then we moved into town, off Tano Road, in 2006. We’re in Nambé now.
Was that first house Pueblo Revival style with brown stucco?
It was one of the first houses in the area to be built with Rastra. When you’re sitting on top of a mesa with those winds, it was so solid.
When did you start working in real estate? Were you doing that with Joe’s houses?
No. I was dealing with customers and budgets and choosing the finish levels. Then in 2008, building started to tank. Joe had always said I should get a real estate license, but I didn’t really want to be a Realtor. It was sort of like good news, bad news. The good news is, you’ve got time to go to real estate school. The bad news is, you’ve got time to go to real estate school. So that’s when I got my license.
I started at Prudential the next year. At first I didn’t know why I was doing this, but when I paid my dues the second year, I was like, Okay, if you’re going to spend this money, you’ve got to make this work. At that point, I told Joe I couldn’t do both jobs anymore.
I started to be more intentional. When I came to this company at the end of 2011, things started to really click. The education they do here really resonated. It was all about, Real estate is a business and you’re going to be a good Realtor because you take it seriously: This is my career, this is my life, and it’s how you survive and take care of your family and do the things you want to do in life.
Do you have kids?
No. I was one of nine growing up and that was enough. I did not have a burning desire be a mom and that was okay with Joe. We’re that aunt and uncle. I still have family in Iowa and siblings in Texas, North Carolina and Minnesota.
What do you like doing in your spare time?
I like golf. It was one of those things where we thought it was something we could do together. We took lessons and I sucked right off the bat. It was torture but the next year I met a pro at Marty Sanchez and I finally got clubs that fit me and I loved it.
Do you specialize in a certain market segment?
Predominantly residential has been a focus. I’m a strong buyer’s broker, but I do it all. I was an individual agent, then I went into a partnership with Judy Camp. I do have a team now. I’m Gammon Group. I have an assistant, a licensed broker.
My personality, it’s all about relationships, so I usually end up being friends with my clients. I’m very businesslike during the process; I don’t cross that line. But when they’re done, they’ll stay in my life.
With one of my clients, we’d go out and look at properties, then we’d sit down and they would have a drink and I would never drink. After they bought their house, we were visiting in San Antonio, where their first house was, and they were like, “Oh, my God, you’re so fun!” I told them that I keep it professional and I was doing a job for them.
What changes are you seeing in COVID times?
There was a trend where people wanted smaller houses and in a very short period of time we’re seeing that flip-flop, because they need a house with a couple of office spaces and maybe spaces for the grandchildren or school-age kids.
Elbow room.
Yes. I closed a property for a couple. They wanted a house because they were going to travel the world. They sold their house in another state and we bought a cute two-bedroom condo, then COVID hit and they’re sick of it because it’s too small. Now we’re buying a bigger house for them.
This is a real seller’s market right now. Do people feel like they don’t have to worry about deferred-maintenance items?
And our inventory is so low that the pressure for listings is very high. However, the house should still be presented as well as possible. There is a phenomenon that happens. The seller thinks that of course it will sell because there’s nothing else out there. And maybe sometimes the broker won’t take great pictures, for a similar reason. But I had a circumstance where the seller took it too much for granted and the buyer felt like they weren’t taking their concerns seriously and they ended up terminating.
It’s okay for the buyers to have the expectation that the seller will be honest with them and will show them respect and take care of things that need to be taken care of.
