This interview series focuses on the people in Santa Fe’s real-estate industry. Gary Wallace is an associate broker with TERRA Santa Fe.
Where did you grow up?
New York City. I was born in Brooklyn and raised in Queens, not too far from Shea Stadium.
Do you have good memories of New York?
No. I was happy when I graduated from high school and my parents moved to New Jersey and I moved to Cleveland to attend Case Western Reserve. My junior year I did at University of Lancaster in England.
How did you score that?
They had a program, Junior Year Abroad. Lancaster was a newer university and we were integrated very much with the British students.
What did you study?
History: Latin American, African, and I can’t remember what else. The teacher of Latin History taught the class in Spanish and on a break I went to Valencia, Spain, to do a paper and since I had archives background at Case Western, I requested the use of their archive material. They were a little suspicious because there was a man named Francisco Franco running the country then and they weren’t very open.
Did you get into sports at Lancaster?
No, but one day I was walking across the campus and all of a sudden a soccer ball ended up right at my food, so I kicked it back. I was looking and squinting and the person who I kicked it to happened to be Paul McCartney. He and Linda came to the university to promote a new group called Wings. They were just starting out and I got two tickets to the concert.
You were an archivist?
I was. I volunteered at the historical society in Cleveland and I worked for the Ford Foundation as the archivist in New York City. Then I decided I had enough of the cold, so I went to California and worked at Cal Poly Ponoma as their archivist; I set up the archives there. But I found out I had allergies to some of the old materials, so I was only working in archives for four years. I had a real-estate license from New Jersey, but I also got my license in LA.
When did you get into this business?
I’ve been licensed since August of 1976.
How long did you work in Los Angeles?
Until the end of 1994 and I came here and got licensed right away. I think the brokers are more congenial to work with because it’s a smaller community. I find less ego here.
You’ve served on many committees for the Santa Fe Association of Realtors and the New Mexico Association of Realtors, including the Professional Standards Committee. The code of ethics from the National Association of Realtors is a big deal here. Was it the same in Los Angeles?
No. They didn’t encourage people to get active in committees there. My only service there was in community service and we actually raised enough money to buy a house in Holllywood for an AIDS hospice.
When you moved to Santa Fe, the internet wasn’t a big deal yet. How did you research this place and learn about the architectural styles here?
I just went to the library or the bookstores. I did the same thing in Los Angeles.
And you always had a history perspective.
I found it fascinating to see what was happening in history and how the architecture represented the different time frames. I share it with people when I show houses. Unfortunately this is a tough time with COVID because we don’t take our customers in cars, so we can’t have that conversation the way we always did, or go to lunch and discuss different things. People would say, “I want to see some adobes,” but I had to explain that that’s a construction technique and it’s pueblo architecture. People really appreciate learning about these things.
This is the toughest time I’ve ever spent in real estate, because we’re a people-oriented business. Wverything is very personal and we’re losing that, even among the brokers. I have a difficult time doing online real estate because you don’t really have the opportunity to describe neighborhoods and views to the customers. I will drive by a property but I try not to go inside because the homeowner may not feel comfortable with people coming through. We as Realtors don’t want to get sick but we don’t want anyone else to become sick either.
Photos and virtual tours get to be so important, but how can anyone understand the house without walking through it?
You hit the nail on the head. I will tell you, I do not like the fact that people are making sight-unseen offers because cameras have lenses: they can make a little room look long and spacious. And the colors are definitely not the same.
I’m on a lot of committees and there’s a certain amount of schmoozing that you do with brokers from around the state and you learn things and it’s so different with Zoom meetings. All our state meetings are canceled this year. Our “Realtor of the Year” committees have been shelved.
You won that honor here in 2006 and at the state level in 2015.
And then in 2019 I had a lifetime achievement award in Santa Fe.
Congratulations.
Thank you. I do enjoy participating with committees. Right now I’m the chair of Professional Standards and I was on the Grievence Committee for nine years. I’m one of the ombuds for the state and SFAR.
What are ombuds?
If there are complaints that involve the brokers, we try to defuse the issue before they go and file a formal complaint. A majority of time, the reason people are upset is because they’re not being communicated with; nobody’s getting back to them, and nobody likes being ignored.
Tell us about your family, and what do you enjoy in your spare time?
My wife, Sandy, has been a teacher at Piñon Elementary for more then 20 years. Our kids are both married. One lives in Ohio and one in Colorado. Spare time? I’m not very exciting. I love reading. I like music. I did like going to films when you could. Travel. We had to cancel a bunch of trips this year. I tried my hand at gardening, but I suck.
Which companies have you worked with?
I started at Santa Fe Agency and after almost a year I went to French & French Fine Properties. That was bought out by Sotheby’s International Realty and I was at their Eldorado office until Sotheby’s decided to close it. That’s where I met Melissa.
Melissa Adair, who started TERRA Santa Fe.
Right. But I always promised Liz Cale that I would join Santa Fe Properties if Sotheby’s closed the office at The Agora, so I was there for 11 years, until I was at the point in my career where I wanted to do my own thing. Melissa’s company has a very informal atmosphere, but we all work very hard.
