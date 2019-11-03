By Paul Weideman
The Santa Fe home of Valerie Plame, former CIA operative and current candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, is on the market for $1,650,000. The residence at 1115 Calle Conejo is on one of 11 lots in the Valle Conejo subdivision, a part of Sierra del Norte.
Built in 1998, the 4,609-square-foot adobe is located at the end of the cul de sac, so it’s very quiet. There are wonderful views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and, from a sunset deck, of the Jemez Mountains. Plame installed a photovoltaic array and a rain catchment system with a 14,000-gallon cistern for watering outdoor plants — cutting-edge sustainability features fairly unusual for an older, Santa Fe Style home.
Tall, stacked-rock walls flank the long, curving driveway. Roses, lavender, honeysuckle, and piñons abide in the brick-paved entry courtyard, which has a water feature and one of the home’s 11 fireplaces. In the massive, wood front doors (one of which has a postigo or small peek door) and straight ahead is a rounded dining room with an arc of windows and fanned beams above. On either side as you enter the house are gallery hallways; at the end of one are steps up to a water feature and the other leads down to a fireplace.
There are tumbled-brick floors in virtually the whole house: the only variation is flagstone in the media room. Most of the hallway and doorway openings are broadly arched. The ceiling in one hallway is especially beautiful: a long barrel-vault skylight paned in an opaque material.
A coffered beam ceiling presides over the living room and its glossy plastered walls. It’s brightened by the French doors onto the east patio and light from the front courtyard and clerestories above. There are tall, built-in bookshelves next to the fireplace.
The kitchen is equipped with sandstone countertops, a Viking 6-burner range, a wood-paneled Sub Zero refrigerator, a wine cooler, and an island with a butcherblock top and a sink. There’s a fireplace here, too. Most of the rooms not only have fireplaces but access to the outside. The main patio in back boasts a good-sized outdoor fireplace. The naturalistic landscape includes aspens, apple, wisteria, dwarf mugo pines and rock. Flagstone steps and gravel walkways lead around the house perimeter and out to the sunset deck.
The master bathroom is decorated with Talavera tile. There’s a large shower with a banco, two showerheads, and a spray; and a deep spa tub. The ceiling here is latillas set herringbone-style on vigas.
The lovely guest house of nearly 970 square feet also has brick floors, French doors, and coved-plaster ceilings. The handsome fireplace, arguably the most distinctive on the property, has an antiqued-wood frame. The kitchen is also notable for its cabinets with stamped-tin panels. A covered patio and a dedicated parking area complete the package.
The three-car garage is fully finished and heated, with plenty of doored storage spaces installed on a 10-inch-high cement ledge around the perimeter.
The house, on a property of 2.76 acres, is listed by Renee Edwards with Keller Williams Realty Santa Fe.
