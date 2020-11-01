Grand Hacienda Award Lightfoot, Inc.

(for restoration and remodel of historic Donaciano Vigil House)

SPECIAL AWARD, Best Concept Home: John Di Janni Homes

SPECIAL AWARD, Elegant Infill Award: Jorgensen Builders

Homes under $600,000

BEST DESIGN Clay Custom Homes

BEST KITCHEN Clay Custom Homes

BEST MASTER SUITE Clay Custom Homes

ENERGY EFFICIENCY Homewise (Vista Serena)

BEST OUTDOOR SPACE Homewise (Vista Serena)

MOST INNOVATIVE Clay Custom Homes

Homes $600,000-$1 million

BEST DESIGN Modern Design + Construction

BEST KITCHEN Modern Design + Construction

BEST MASTER SUITE Modern Design + Construction

ENERGY EFFICIENCY Modern Design + Construction

BEST OUTDOOR SPACE Jorgensen Builders

MOST INNOVATIVE Modern Design + Construction

Homes $1 million-$2 million

BEST DESIGN Palo Santo Designs

BEST KITCHEN Praxis Design Build

BEST MASTER SUITE Palo Santo Designs

ENERGY EFFICIENCY Palo Santo Designs

BEST OUTDOOR SPACE Praxis Design Build

MOST INNOVATIVE Lightfoot, Inc

Homes $2 million-$2.75 million

BEST DESIGN# Prull Custom Builders (The Estancias)

BEST KITCHEN Prull Custom Builders (The Estancias)

BEST MASTER SUITE Prull Custom Builders (The Estancias)

ENERGY EFFICIENCY The Virginian

BEST OUTDOOR SPACE Zachary & Sons

MOST INNOVATIVE The Virginian

Homes above $2.75 million

BEST DESIGN Tierra Concepts

BEST KITCHEN Tierra Concepts

BEST MASTER SUITE Tierra Concepts

ENERGY EFFICIENCY Tierra Concepts

BEST OUTDOOR SPACE Tierra Concepts

MOST INNOVATIVE Tierra Concepts

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.