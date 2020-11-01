Grand Hacienda Award Lightfoot, Inc.
(for restoration and remodel of historic Donaciano Vigil House)
SPECIAL AWARD, Best Concept Home: John Di Janni Homes
SPECIAL AWARD, Elegant Infill Award: Jorgensen Builders
Homes under $600,000
BEST DESIGN Clay Custom Homes
BEST KITCHEN Clay Custom Homes
BEST MASTER SUITE Clay Custom Homes
ENERGY EFFICIENCY Homewise (Vista Serena)
BEST OUTDOOR SPACE Homewise (Vista Serena)
MOST INNOVATIVE Clay Custom Homes
Homes $600,000-$1 million
BEST DESIGN Modern Design + Construction
BEST KITCHEN Modern Design + Construction
BEST MASTER SUITE Modern Design + Construction
ENERGY EFFICIENCY Modern Design + Construction
BEST OUTDOOR SPACE Jorgensen Builders
MOST INNOVATIVE Modern Design + Construction
Homes $1 million-$2 million
BEST DESIGN Palo Santo Designs
BEST KITCHEN Praxis Design Build
BEST MASTER SUITE Palo Santo Designs
ENERGY EFFICIENCY Palo Santo Designs
BEST OUTDOOR SPACE Praxis Design Build
MOST INNOVATIVE Lightfoot, Inc
Homes $2 million-$2.75 million
BEST DESIGN# Prull Custom Builders (The Estancias)
BEST KITCHEN Prull Custom Builders (The Estancias)
BEST MASTER SUITE Prull Custom Builders (The Estancias)
ENERGY EFFICIENCY The Virginian
BEST OUTDOOR SPACE Zachary & Sons
MOST INNOVATIVE The Virginian
Homes above $2.75 million
BEST DESIGN Tierra Concepts
BEST KITCHEN Tierra Concepts
BEST MASTER SUITE Tierra Concepts
ENERGY EFFICIENCY Tierra Concepts
BEST OUTDOOR SPACE Tierra Concepts
MOST INNOVATIVE Tierra Concepts
