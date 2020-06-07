Darlings,
While I sit back and wonder how it is out there during this “Change in the Time of Corona,” there are those Realtors who have chosen to use this quiet time to make career changes. The first one who immediately comes to mind (“immediately” — I like that, proves my mind is still intact) is Tai Bixby (formerly with KW Santa Fe). Cupcakes, when you see his signs around town, you realize that his specialty is commercial property (he earned his CCIM designation, the MBA of real estate, in 2015), so it’s only logical that he would move to a fully commercial brokerage, NAI Maestas and Ward. What is “NAI,” I asked Tai, reminding myself a little of Dr. Seuss in The Cat In The Hat. Kittens, I was not aware that NAI Global is a leading commercial real-estate firm with offices all over the world. NAI Maestas and Ward’s office in Santa Fe is close to the Plaza in the Design Center, which means that Tai won’t be leaving us for one of the brokerages in the Bahamas or someplace else equally exotic. No, Dear Hearts, Tai is a family guy, a native Santa Fean, and a man with a plan: “The whole purpose of being in real estate is to fund the kind of life I want in order to support my family and my faith.” It’s stuff like this that makes me love my job. I get to interview Realtors and discover who the person is behind that professional-looking head shot. Not surprisingly, Tai is articulate, focused, and witty.
Lambykins, please indulge me once more while I remark on the invaluable comfort our house pets have brought us during what is hopefully the tail end of our COVID-19 quarantine.
Chris Haynes (Sotheby’s) has his buddy, Buddy. Chris’ friend, Mary Martin (former director of the SF Animal Shelter) called from the Maricopa County Animal Shelter in Phoenix to tell him she had a tiny little Havanese puppy that had been left on the doorstop of the shelter that morning. Chris hesitated because he was still grieving the loss of his dear cocker spaniel, Dytee. A fan of cockers, he wondered... a Havanese? About three nanoseconds later, he assured Mary he’d be there the next day. Buddy is a year old now. Chris can’t imagine life without him.
Meleah Artley (Barker Realty) was playing golf at Marty Sanchez with Cissy Moore (Waterstone Mortgage) shortly after losing her dog, Bell. Still grieving, she decided to go across the road to the SF Animal Shelter for a little puppy love. She walked in the door and announced “Don’t worry, I’m definitely not in the market for a dog.” Then in walked a little shih tzu, barely a year old. Turns out he’d been in quarantine for two weeks (just like us today, Lemon Drops), and this was his first day on the runway. Meleah opened her mouth and blurted out, “He’s mine.” Love at first sight. Bodhi is now almost ten years old, and he’s still hers. Forever.
Ernie Zapata (Barker Realty) had allowed his children to have a dog when they were growing up, but that was a long time ago. One day Ernie’s neighbor told him that his dog, Moose (a Rottweiler/Doberman mix) had gotten some gal pregnant and he had these little furballs needing a home. Thinking one of them would make a perfect gift (??), he took one home on Christmas Eve as a surprise for his girlfriend, Jennifer. Surprise, Jennifer lived in a rental that didn’t allow pets. Another surprise, Jennifer was moving to Austin. Six years later, Jehz, who looks more like a Carolina dingo dog than either a rottie or dobie, is Ernie’s best friend, loyal companion and roommate. Ernie gets all emotional when he says “Jehz is the greatest gift ever given to me.”
Dewey and Peanut were sad little boys needing a home when Alix Novack (animal activist and rescuer) assured them that their street days would soon be over. Like a good Realtor who matches the right property with the right buyer, Alix picked up the phone and dialed Marilyn Foss (Sotheby’s) to give her the news, that her dogless days were coming to an end. Today, Marilyn’s boyos, as she affectionately refers to them, live in the lap of luxury, eating dog food out of porcelain bowls, hiking in the hills of Hyde Park, and taking afternoon naps on their own monogrammed pillows. Dewey’s and Peanut’s dog days of summer ended the day they walked into Marilyn’s life.
Pam Preston (Barker Realty) probably could’ve been a professional golfer, but she got sidetracked with her first miniature poodle, Jackson, who led her down the show dog path. Jackson, aside from being a Westminster winner in his own right, went on to sire three mini poodles who were 1st-place winners at the PCA (Poodle Club of America). People like me have a picture of show dogs being tortured, unhappy creatures. Wrong. Jackson loved the bright lights of stardom — the plane ride, the elevators, the hotel rooms, the crowds, the girls. Showtime to Jackson meant winning and sex. First, he’d win. Then his reward was a night with some sexy mini poodle, and next he’d be the proud father of another winner. Ah, to live a dog’s life.
Liz Sheffield (KW Santa Fe) never really had a dog of her own, but if her partner at the time came with a dog, well, that was okay. When her last partner’s Jack Russell terrier, Stella, was given the task of picking out a puppy at the SF Animal Shelter, Liz thought that she herself would’ve made a different choice, but she didn’t argue with Stella. Within a few years from that day, both Liz’s partner and Stella were gone. Liz was left with Roux, the little chihuahua/poodle rescue dog, who wouldn’t let Liz out of his sight. Today Roux is a workaholic who goes with Liz every day to the office, where he has become the official Keller Williams mascot. “He’s the first dog I’ve had of my very own, and I never ever dreamed that I could love a dog as much as I love Roux.”
So long, Sweetpeas. Until next time... Oakley
Oakley Talbott can be reached at merrilypierson@me.com
