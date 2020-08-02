Darlings,
Normally at this time of year, I’d be telling you about the awards my friend, Terri Rodriguez (silversmith jewelry) earned for her one-of-a-kind pieces at July’s Traditional Spanish Market. Next, I’d be speculating on how many out-of-town guests we can expect for the upcoming Santa Fe Indian Market, and out of those, how many will be calling a Realtor to impulsively buy the adobe dream home they never dreamed of until they hit town.
Not surprisingly, Pumpkins, time marches on with or without operas, festivals, markets and six other people and me sipping martinis while crowded around one small table in the bar at Osteria. Oh, Babies, I’m tellin’ ya, this coronavirus could get me down. But lucky for me, I have my own sociological study on the private lives of Realtors to distract me. I’m still stuck on the different pets they choose.
Paul Duran (KW/Santa Fe) has his two Maine coon cats, Zorro and Cato (as in Inspector Clouseau’s “Not now, Cato!”), to entertain him, as well as interrupt him when he’s going over the design for the new home he’s building. The design is critical for our critical thinker, Paul, since this will be his own home, which means Paul has specific spatial requirements. Not only do Zorro and Cato demand windows with grand views, but the other three loves of his life — granddaughters Audrey, Madyson, and Sydney — need lots of room when they stay over. Plus, knowing Paul to be the romantic that he is, I’m pretty sure he’s coming up with a house plan that might appeal to a future Mrs. Duran. But really, Sugars, what a woman wants is a question that has been debated for centuries, oftentimes with conflicting answers. Paul, honey, my advice is to simply stick to cats and grandchildren.
Edith, Gracie, and Zeldie are the three lucky calico cats who found a home with Warren (The Bird Man) Berg (SF Properties), and since there’s already a Mrs. Berg (DorLisa), the house is just right for all of them. Honeysuckles, as you surely know, Warren is famous for his incredible photographs of the myriad birds who visit his bird sanctuary. So famous that we refer to him as Santa Fe’s answer to the Peterson Field Guide to Birds of North America. Songbirds, I mention this because you must be asking yourself how he can possibly bring cats into the mix, knowing their reputation as topnotch bird snatchers. That’s why the girls never leave the house. To make sure they don’t start pouting over this confinement, Warren and DorLisa have made comfortable ledges at strategic windows throughout the house... for their cats’ viewing pleasure.
Maine coon cats, calico cats, and here’s one I’d never heard of until this year, the ragdoll, a cat breed with a color point and blue eyes. Their most outstanding characteristic, however, is their tendency to relax and go limp when picked up. Kittens, I only know this because my friends, Brent McGee and Steve Oakey have Doogie, the most relaxed cat I’ve ever met. At first I thought he’d maybe fainted, but, no, he just kind of melted into my arms. (My ideal lover.)
Returning to the subject of humans for a moment, I caught up with a couple of new additions to Barker Realty. Richard Hudson (formerly KW/Santa Fe) says joining Barker Realty is the smartest thing he’s done in real estate. Dearest readers, that’s in real estate. He was smart in his personal decisions, as well. Years ago, he met his future wife (he didn’t know it at the time) when he was teaching at Zuni Pueblo, where Paula was working as an optometrist. They stayed in touch after he moved back to Myrtle Beach and she moved to Santa Fe. Then, when they realized it was more serious than a long-distance relationship, somebody had to make the next move. Smartly, Richard moved to Santa Fe and got his real-estate license, and then, smart as ever, he and Paula got married. Yes, Popsicles, I’d say Richard is smart all the way around.
Janelle Dry‘s move to Barker came after being in real estate a little less than a year. Why? “Barker Realty has a fantabulous support system,” Janelle said enthusiastically. With her background as a consultant in radio media and art, and her ongoing passion as a style constultant, it seems real-estate sales would be a natural progression for her. Add to that her husband’s extensive career as a commercial appraiser and one of the owners of Hippauf Dry & Connelly Appraisals and Consulting, and you might wonder what took her so long. Being an accomplished artist, having her own studio, Modicum Ceramics, and co-parenting three children with her husband, Michael Dry, were all such fulfilling activities that real estate simmered on the back burner, until now. Today, Cupcakes, Janelle approaches real estate with the same enthusiasm with which she approaches her whole “fantabulous” life.
With the coronavirus pandemic, one might assume that the real estate market is slow. Absolutely not, Creampuffs. It seems counterintuitive, but as unexplainable as it is, things are popping. Richard and Janelle both say that they’re as busy (if not busier) tele-real-estating as they once were doing it the old-fashioned way — face to face and without a mask.
In closing today, I pause a moment to honor two of my heroes who died in July. They weren’t Realtors, and I don’t know if they ever had a cat, but they were giants in their fields. John Lewis (1940-2020) was an American politician and civil rights leader, a relentless non-violent activist, who loved being quoted, “…get in good trouble, necessary trouble.” And Nakota LaRance (1989-2020), a nationally acclaimed Hopi-Tewa hoop dancer, a performer with Cirque de Soleil, and a nine-time winner at the World Championship of Hoop Dance. His father said Nakota’s “greatest love was being a mentor of the Hoop Dance to the Native Youth.”
So long, Sweetpeas. Until next time... Oakley
Oakley Talbott can be reached at merrilypierson@me.com
