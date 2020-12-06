Darlings,
Let’s see now, when was the last time I visited with you? Seems like a very long time ago, as does almost everything that I used to do. Yes, my Dearest Readers, I can remember this time last year, meeting my martini-club friends at Osteria, at least six of us crowding around a small table for four, waving at our favorite bartender, Simona Zirguleviciute, and ordering a couple of Simona Shrimp appetizers (while it’s still happy hour and they’re half-price) that we’ll eat with our fingers and share with the whole table. Today, it’s “home alone for the holidays.” Yet, during this pandemic, while we’ve been social distancing, our beautiful bartender, Simona, and her husband morphed into parenthood with the birth of their first child, a baby boy, Benas, born October 23rd. Living proof, Gingersnaps, that life, just like Proud Mary, is gonna keep on rolling, rolling, rolling down the river, knowing that the cavalry is right around the bend with our miracle vaccine.
Until then, Jelly Beans, I have a good idea for your Christmas gifts to those people who have everything. Hemp facemasks. Manufactured in America, this USDA-certified organic marvel of a most practical gift is offered by First Crop, a regenerative agricultural business started right here in Santa Fe a little over a year ago. It’s always nice when a new business comes to town that embodies the kind of business practices that align with how we Santa Feans see ourselves — as conscientious inhabitants of a sustainable earth. Oh, dear, Kittens, I hope I’m right on that. I do know that the co-founders of First Crop — David Weir, Jane Pinto, Michael Bowman, David Hill, and David Armstrong (hmm, that’s a lot of Davids) — chose Santa Fe because, in addition to Northern New Mexico’s ideal climate for growing hemp, they felt that their philosophical beliefs and business practices were simpatico with ours. So far, so good. First Crop has been partnering with farmers in Tesuque and Abiquiú, which has resulted in a successful first year. All of First Crop’s products come from that humble source, the hemp plant, from CBD tinctures, capsules and topicals, to my stocking stuffer, the hemp facemask. Gumdrops, go online and visit firstcrop.com and see for yourself how lucky we are to have them here. Their mission: Healing People and Planet, one seed…one soul…one regenerative act at a time.
Did I tell you that Linda Rogers and Hal Logsdon moved from KW/Santa Fe to Santa Fe Properties? Pumpkins, I think this happened about three days before I took a three-month hiatus, but old news can be new again, since we no longer have our beloved society column to keep us informed. Sigh, I have so many shoes to fill, I can’t afford to take that much time off in the future. Anyway, Possums, I did visit with Hal a couple of days ago. He’s glad to be back home in his old SF Props office on Washington Ave., which is where he started in 2016 when he and his partner, Gordon Hawthorne (health care consultant), moved here permanently from Washington, D.C. They’d had a second home here for a number of years, so, after 15 years of the political excitement and intrigue of D.C., they bought a bigger house and became full-time residents of the City Different. No novice to real estate, Hal’s been in the business since 2008, and before that he was a mortgage banker for 15 years. Sugar Cookies, I think that puts him in the well-seasoned category.
There are a few other well-seasoned Realtors who have made some changes more recently. MaryJoy Ford (previously Sotheby’s) is the latest addition to Barker Realty. Lollipops, not too long before MaryJoy’s move, Judith Ivey and Skye Smith (previously Sotheby’s) joined Barker Realty, as well. This brings the total number of Realtors there to 73. An interesting factoid is that one year ago, Barker was #4 in sales. Today, just one year later, they are ranked #2. If we were betting on the winners in a horse race, Buttercups, Barker would sure be said to be “in the money” (that’s track talk for the top three).
My good friend, Gary Hall (Barker Realty) is in a different kind of horse race today (even though he’s among those responsible for moving Barker up and into the money). He was diagnosed with a very serious cancer, for which he spent last August, September, and October in Houston at MD Anderson. Gary, in his usual inimitable fashion, has nothing but high praise and compliments for the care he’s received since his diagnosis. In every facet of his life. While in Houston, he and his wife, Melinda K Hall (famous artist), lived at Hotel Zaza, a boutique hotel in the Houston Museum District, whose policy — when you’re a client of MD Anderson — is to house you in a suite and provide you with daily maid service, room service, valet package, the works. All at a desirable rate. While they were there, his loyal Barker Realty associate, Meleah Artley, valiantly held down the fort here, making sure they had closings enough to have money for the essentials (Gary has expensive taste) when the Halls got home. Best friends and associates for the last 21 years, Gary and Meleah are fully aware how reliant they are on each other. “Without her, I’m nothing,” says Gary. “He’s my hero,” says Meleah. (They never say that to each other, Sugar Plums, so don’t tell them I told you this.)
In addition to his high praise for MD Anderson, Melinda, and Meleah, Gary is uber impressed with his medical care in Santa Fe at Christus St. Vincent Regional Cancer Center. His oncologist, Dr. Olivier Rixe, is not only brilliant, but he is also FRENCH, so Melinda will be able to have many lively conversations with him in the future (about Gary…and food…and fashion). Ooh la la, mes chéries.
So this holiday, Figgy Puddings, when you’re home (alone) and singing carols by yourself, send up a prayer or two for Gary and include a note of gratitude that he has so many angels down here looking out for him.
Until next time, Sweetpeas. Be safe... Oakley
Oakley Talbott can be reached at merrilypierson@me.com
