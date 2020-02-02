This is an amazing property in the middle of Los Cerrillos, right next to the historic St. Joseph Church. It has the feeling of a walled compound with its adobe main house and attached guest house with full kitchen, plus a studio space workshop, tile-roofed potting shed, greenhouse, and garage.
There are four bedrooms three bathrooms for a total of 2,930 square feet.
It’s also a wonderful blend of old and new. The owner worked with designer Heidi Steele on the kitchen, the bedroom, and the new master bathroom. Renovated sections of the house are floored with comfortable cork. The new tankless water heater and high-efficiency boiler cut the owner’s utility bill dramatically.
The Parisian-style sitting room and great room are separated by a fabulous tiled archway with handsome glass doors. The great room has full-length floor-to-ceiling bookshelves above cabinets, and a standout slate and carved-wood fireplace. The tall beam-and-corbel ceiling has distinctive skylights adorned with wrought-iron rods with “birdcage” features.
The modernized kitchen is equipped with quartz waterfall countertops and GE Monogram and Samsung appliances. The informal lines of the massive adobe walls contrast with the elegant, clean-line cabinetry, including drawers that open lighted.
The master bedroom has more contemporary cabinets, dark gray with thin silver dividers for a pleasing grid look. The plaster finish on the walls were hand-burnished using horizontal strokes for lightly streaked pattern, all in light lavender tones. A glass shower and deep, curvy, freestanding tub grace the master bathroom.
An expansive brick-paved patio with an outdoor fireplace is shaded by a stately elm.
The property at 8 First St., Los Cerrillos is listed by Robin Zollinger, Barker Realty, for $950,000. The zoning is both residential and commercial, allowing for a gallery or other retail use. There is plenty of off-street parking besides the garage.
Los Cerrillos is a vibrant village 20 miles southwest of Santa Fe. The population was 321 in the 2010 census, up 37 percent over that of 2000. Residents enjoy a strong sense of community. “Neighbors stay in touch and invite each other frequently, for informal meals, progressive dinners, and holiday feasts,” said the owner of 8 First Street, who requested anonyity. “And yet it’s not a place where everyone is in your business. It’s really a nice balance.”
The town sits in a place that was busy with miners in the late 19th century, and long before that by members of the original population. In the first millennium A.D., Native Americans found turquoise in these hills for personal use and for trade. By the early 14th century the Indians also mined lead for use in Rio Grande glazeware pottery.
Beginning with a boom starting in late 1879, the Cerrillos Mining District saw over 1,000 claims by people seeking lead, coal, silver, zinc and gold. The only industry that lasted was coal, and it too was mostly just a matter of stories after the middle of the 20th century.
Inventor Thomas Edison was in town once upon a time. He stayed in the Palace Hotel trying to figure out if there was a way to extract gold without using water — a resource never in abundance here. The hotel burned down a half century ago. Cerrillos has provided locations for filmmaking, including for Nine Lives of Elfego Baca, Shootout, Outrageous Fortune, Young Guns, and Vampires. This is also the home of the Kludgit Sound recording studio, a petting zoo, and a mining museum, and the famous Tiffany turquoise mine.
The Blackbird Saloon opened a couple of years ago and it reportedly instantly became a town institution. Another recently developed locale, Cerrillos Station, offers coffee, groceries, a gallery space, gifts, yoga classes, and haircuts.
The local calendar includes a village-wide summertime yard sale (on Aug. 22 this year), enthusiastic Christmas decorating, and even donkey races as part of Cerrillos Fiesta on Sept. 19. There is often live music, from Joe West’s acoustic jams at Mary’s Bar (Feb. 9 and 16, from 3 to 7 p.m. and occasionally chamber music.
But the biggest star of the past decade has been the newly established Cerrillos Hills State Park. The 2012 park building effectively serves as the town center, housing exhibits and a hall that is used for talks on the natural world and on local history.
Cerrillos Hills Historic Park has 1,116 acres offering hiking and horseback riding and bicycle trails – and a few historic mines. Today (Feb. 2) at 11 a.m. is the Winter Hike. If you missed it, the park also has a Star Party on the evening of Friday, Feb. 28, and a Geology Hike on Sunday, March 8. See cerrillos hills.org.
