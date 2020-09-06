This house is in the quiet La Villa Escondida subdivision, a gated community off Caja Del Rio Road. A gravel drive leads into the beautiful walled entry placita with landscaping including weeping spruce trees on either side of a steel entry gate that is based on New Mexico’s Zia symbol. The symmetry of the grand, stone-paved entry walk and cantera fountain contrasts with meandering dry rock riverbeds and the feature boulders and plantings that are arranged minimalistically in the courtyard. The immaculate landscaping, rockwork, and paving here and in back are by Ralph Ortiz.
The owners employed John DiJanni to build the custom Spanish-Pueblo Revival-style home at 39 Calle Hacienda in 2007. It’s 3,007 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, on a property of about 3 acres. Inside, stone-tile floors yield a peaceful palette with the diamond-plaster walls, feature solid-wood doors, and viga ceilings.
The foyer opens into the west-facing living room with tall plank-on viga ceilings and a big corner fireplace, all brightened by a row of clerestories. The rather open-concept layout assures convenient access to the kitchen and its breakfast bar on a wraparound island topped with granite. Similar stone countertops flank the Wolf range/oven, all below the handsome checkerboard-tile backsplash. The refrigerator is a Sub Zero and the dishwasher a Bosch. The adjacent dining room boasts big windows to rear landscaping, and lots of hummingbirds.
A beautiful coved-plaster ceiling lords over the master bedroom, which also has a fireplace, and french doors out to the rear portal. The master bath is all travertine and offers both shower and spa tub.
Two guest bedrooms, with a bathroom in between, are on the opposite end of the home; the fourth bedroom off of the front courtyard is currently set up as an office.
The rear portal — from the dining room, kitchen, and master suite — offers views of the equestrian trail along the southern boundary of the Las Campanas subdivision, and of the Jemez Mountains beyond. The covered patio areas have scored-concrete paving, a large fireplace with built-in bancos, a grill, and remote-operated awnings.
The house also has mini split air conditioning units, new Hunter Douglas blinds, a full laundry room, and new grey epoxy flooring in the heated, finished 3-car garage, which includes an RV bay.
Alex Nettey, Barker Realty, is listing 39 Calle Hacienda for $1,085,000.
