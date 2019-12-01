Darlings,
Here we are on the first day and the first Sunday of the last month of the year 2019. Time is flying, Gumdrops, and are we having fun? I am, and I owe this all to the fact that I was out of town over Halloween, so I didn’t have time to get a costume for my dog, Coco Chanel, which means I have money in my pocket for Christmas presents this year. Whew. Poochy Poohs, this year Americans spent approximately 500 MILLION DOLLARS on Halloween costumes for their PETS. Lucky me, I couldn’t shop, so I have money for this holiday. But Ms. Chanel is still mad at me, because she likes to dress up. Oh, dear, I’ll have to make up for that. An angel costume maybe?
My first shopping stop will be at Candy Brenton’s (marketing consultant to the real estate stars). As we all know, Candy’s avocation is photography, and she has amassed quite a collection of images of the Southwest over the last thirty years. Choose any number of stunning images from Shiprock, to White Sands, to Moon Over Loreto Chapel, to places in between. They make terrific gifts. Dear Hearts, I am going to her studio because I want to have a glass of wine while choosing the images I want. But if you like shopping online, she’s as easy as Amazon. Google candybrenton.com and it takes you right to her site, Candy Brenton Photography. On the other hand, Lemon Drops, if you like a glass of wine when looking at Aspen in the Fall, call her for an appointment.
Kittens, enough about me and Christmas gifts, let’s talk about Realtors. Jan Hamilton (Santa Fe Properties) has a new position starting the first of next year. Initially, Jan toyed with the idea of cutting back, doing more part-time real estate. Then she realized that’s insane. Real estate is an all-or-nothing proposition. So Jan and Liz Cale (president/qualifying broker for Santa Fe Props) got their heads together and decided that Jan will be SFProps new transaction coordinator. Oh, Babies, it almost makes me want to go back into real estate, knowing that I’d have a pro like Jan meticulously handling my transactions while I lunched with clients. My perfect life.
Will “Power” Lambert (previously at KWSantaFe) moved to Barker Realty a few months ago. Using his team approach business model, he formed The Lambert Group at Barker Realty, and in so doing, he brought a couple of Realtors from KWSantaFe with him, Deon Douglass and Austin Van-Zytveld. Will got his real estate license in 2006, but he was living in Arizona, working as a poker and blackjack dealer at a casino in Scottsdale. When he moved back to Santa Fe (his hometown), he worked as a personal trainer for five years at the Santa Fe Spa. Pumpkins, these are all good prerequisites for real estate. Another of his invaluable skills is arm wrestling (ideal for closings). He and Austin V-Z (who happens to also be his son) represented the U.S. in the world championships held in Lithuania in 2014. Prior to that, they won the National Championship of Arm Wrestling, Will for his age group and Austin for his weight division. Muffins, that’s why we call him Will “Power” Lambert.
An even newer face at Barker Realty is Justin Svetnicka. Many of you knew him when he was the GM of Rio Chama, then the VP of Santa Fe Dining. That covered the last fifteen years. Before that, Justin was a schoolteacher in Albuquerque (shades of his father-in-law, Wally Sargent, father of Kristin Sargent, Justin’s wife and office mate at Barker). Again, all very good skills to have under your belt prior to becoming a Realtor. You know what I mean, Jelly Beans, like knowing what to do with adults who can become very childlike in a closing (where corporal punishment is still allowed, by the way). In addition to getting his Broker’s license, Justin is also an accredited business intermediary (i.e., a business broker in layman’s terms). Dumplings, now I know where to go when I want to know.
To date, Butter Beans, I’ve had to noodle around on my own. Right now, I’m most interested in things happening in Midtown and the Southside. Those areas are on fire, it seems. For starters, thank you, Bonnie and John Ekre, for re-opening Santa Fe Bite in its new location at 1616 St. Michaels. We love you for coming back home.
Cupcakes, it’s so much fun finding new restaurants as I drive down Cerrillos Road. For instance, you can tell by the long waiting lines that everyone is thrilled to have an offshoot of the beloved Shohko Cafe at Mampuku Ramen (in the former Pizza 9 space). How lucky are we that Hiro and Shohko Fukuda’s daughters, Ayame and Iba, are carrying on the family tradition. But with noodles this time.
Farther down the road, at 2411 Cerrillos, I stopped in the Yamas Greek Rotisserie. I’d been driving by there for days, watching the remodeling and waiting to see when the Open sign was turned on, because, as we all know, the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet are being touted by heart specialists across the country. The owner, Daniel Razatos, a Santa Fean born and raised here, told me Yamas (“Cheers!”) had opened only four days ago. Yes, Biscochitos, if the name Razatos sounds familiar, think Plaza Café, Plaza Café Southside and Café Sonder. Those Greeks, they know about restaurants.
Then, in the small strip center at 1382 Vegas Verdes, I discovered Crepas-Oh! I had stopped by Duffys Vacuum Center, and when I got back in the car, I looked to my left and there it was. “Oh!” I said to my dog, Coco. “Crepas-Oh! They’re serving Crepes?” Mm-hmm, indeed. Desayuno, ensaladas, crepas saladas, crepas dulces. The full menu served between 8am and 3pm; Crepas served ALL DAY from 8am to 4pm. The owner, Cynthia Cordova, told me she came up with the name “Crepas-Oh!” because it rhymes with “Que Paso!?” Very clever. Her crepas, I can tell you, are delicioso.
Possums, in closing, take a moment with me to remember our colleague, Ed Reid, who died on October 5. Ed had tremendous energy and a curiosity about everything in life, I think. He loved nature, art, architecture, family. One sentence in his obituary said it all: His kindness and good humor captured everyone he ever met. He will be missed and remembered by so many, including me.
So long, Sweetpeas. Until next time, and have yourself a merry little Christmas!
Oakley Talbott can be reached at merrilypierson@me.com
