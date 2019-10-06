Darlings,
Still reeling from all the activities in September, I’m spending a day relaxing and reflecting. So far, this promises to be a quiet month, even though I know the town will be crawling with film fanatics during the 11th annual Santa Fe Independent Film Festival. Five days of frenzy from the 16th through the 20th, and then a sleepy little town again. Oh, jeez, I forgot about the Balloon Fiesta from now through next weekend. Doll Babies, I guess I have to leave Santa Fe and surrounds if I want a day or two of boredom.
I could’ve been bored and stayed home this last weekend, but I couldn’t resist going to Santa Fe Properties’ 3rd annual Art of Fine Living party held at the Peters Gallery on Friday. First, I enjoyed the contemporary art now on exhibit at the gallery, then we toured five lovely homes on the Eastside, all of them listings of the firm’s agents. Since Jerry Peters owns both Santa Fe Properties and the Peters Gallery (plus more), it’s easy for SFProps to arrange these real-estate parties/events because it’s a short hop, skip and a jump from their offices to the gallery across the street.
I’ll admit, Gumdrops, I’m taking my life in my hands crossing the Paseo, but maybe living dangerously is half the fun. I already live dangerously on the Tuesday “club nights” at Maria’s New Mexican Kitchen (another Jerry business), but that’s not about the real estate. It’s about the margaritas.
Yes, margaritas, and where was I, living dangerously? That’s what I thought Craig Huitfledt (Keller Williams/Santa Fe) was doing when I called his office last month and they told me he was off in the woods hiking the Appalachian Trail. Oh, no, Buttercups, what about Lyme’s disease, getting lost, wild animals... any number of dangerous endings? Then I learned there is reason to worry, since the Appalachian Trail may seem easy to the novice (that’s me), when, in fact, the United States’ original long trail stretching from Georgia to Maine is “excruciatingly difficult,” according to Zach Davis (through-hiker and author). He says, “Of the three long trails in the U.S. (the Pacific Crest Trail, the Continental Divide Trail, and the Appalachian Trail), this one offers the most elevation change, presenting some of the toughest terrain in the country.”
Undaunted by this statistic, Craig is approaching his spiritual journey (that’s what he calls it) sensibly. His goal: complete the 2,200 miles of the trail that has fascinated him for years during his 70th year (2021). He averages about 15 miles/day for a total of about 100 miles/trip. Weather permitting, he’ll go back for one more hike this month, making it his fourth this year, and the ninth trip to date. Calculating this in my feeble brain, I figure Craig will have to be on the trail for the majority of his 70th year. Zowie.
A fact requiring no mathematical calculations on my part is that a colleague of Craig’s at Keller Williams is Back On The Market. Mm-hmm, Paul Duran is available again. But is he really? On the market, I mean. Pumpkins, any calculating female who’s thinking of making an offer needs to realize she’s negotiating against the stiffest of competition, because, to date, no one has captured his heart like his three beautiful granddaughters. Let’s face it, Kittens, a girl can’t compete against something like that. I’m sorry I brought it up. I suppose I was thinking I’d get a referral fee.
Another one of their KW/Santa Fe colleagues, Renata Law, decided she wanted a change of scenery, so she moved her license to Barker Realty a couple of weeks ago. After getting her broker’s license five years ago, she joined Tai Bixby’s team at KW/SF, a very smart way to break into the world of real estate sales. Originally from Brazil, Renata came to the U.S. to attend the Anderson School of Business at UNM, where she got her B.A. in business administration and human resources. Somewhere along the way, she met and married Solar Law (massage therapist), the oldest son of Lisa Law (Flashing on the Sixties), so today she’s a wife and a mother of two, a Santa Fe resident for the last 21 years, and the latest Realtor to join the Barker family. Kiddos, she loves New Mexico so much that she brought her parents and one sibling here to live. Now they all love it.
Lollipops, did you ever wonder what a 90-year-old Realtor looks like? A living one, I mean. Next time you see Chuck Atwell (probably at the Bull Ring), give him a big birthday hug. Yeah, Babies, he’s 90, he’s living, and he’s a legend.
Another living real-estate legend with a birthday this month is Chris Haynes (Sotheby’s). Instead of a steak and martini at the Bull Ring, he chose to have a destination birthday, so off he flew to Africa for a couple of weeks. Sugar Bears, I can imagine him staying at the five-star Victoria Falls Hotel in Zimbabwe between safaris, then jetting off to South Africa for a trip to the wine country before ending up in Cape Town for his birthday dinner at La Colombe, THE Michelin Star restaurant referred to Chris by another world traveler, Neil Lyon (Sotheby’s). Possums, when he returns, and you want to give him a big hug, you might want to know ahead of time that he’s not 90.
In case you’re wondering how the fall transition workshop featuring style consultant Kitty Ault went at Art.i.fact last month, it was great. After the workshop, Linda Osborne and I shopped in the store. She bought a deliciously lime green cashmere sweater, and I bought three purses. (Why three, I’ve asked myself?) Darlings, I would’ve bought clothes, but I got sidetracked admiring Carisa Cortez’s artful tattoos on her arms and across her back. To me, she’s the new face of body ink going mainstream. Carisa — Dr. Cortez — has her Ph.D in Chicana and Chicano studies with a doctoral emphasis on gender and sexuality from U.C. Santa Barbara.
Before moving here last summer, she was teaching English and philosophy at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn. Her master’s study thesis was on the tattoo and self-making identity. She found that contrary to those people who see tats as self-mutilation, most people who get tats see it as body affirmation. I could go on, Love Birds, but I’m out of room.
So long, Sweetpeas. Until next time... Oakley
