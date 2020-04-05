The association will be exploring virtual opportunities and tools to continue to remain open for business and provide ongoing membership support for our local real-estate industry. Additionally, the association will be surveying its members for creative ideas and ways to continue meeting the demands of their customers and the public as we collectively adhere to public-health controls and guidance.
As we work on local options, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) has been aggressively advocating for a number of federal and regulatory solutions ensuring that lawmakers take into consideration the real-estate industry. One of NAR’s most recent actions has been to forward the following letter to Congressional leaders on March 20 under the signature of Vince Malia, 2020 NAR president, advocating for self-employed workers:
“As you continue identifying critical economic sectors needing support in COVID-19 response legislation, I urge you to recognize the millions of self-employed workers of America that lack the benefits and financial aid offered to traditional W-2 employees. The full impact of this pandemic has yet to be realized and it is imperative to recognize that action taken now can lessen the brunt of major disruptions to the vital industries run by independent contractors.
“Self-employed individuals seldom have access to the kinds of financial security vehicles more typically found with large employer offerings and therefore need direct financial help to continue providing their essential services. I am thankful that the tax credits in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (H.R. 6201) includes relief for the self-employed, but there are more immediate cash flow needs impacting the viability of many self-employed and small business owners that pose growing concerns. With more states ordering residents to stay home, including California with a population of nearly 40 million, self-employed individuals will struggle to earn a living.
“According to the 2019 NAR Member profile, 46 percent of REALTORS® make less than $35,000 gross income, with those with the least experience making even less. Therefore, financial relief must be directed at those individuals who need it the most, in addition to expanding loan forgiveness options. As both residential and commercial property transactions continue to decrease significantly due to COVID-19, self-employed real estate professionals are forced to find financial alternatives to sustain their livelihoods. Proposals to increase small business loan flexibility and waive penalties for early withdrawal from qualified retirement accounts are welcomed solutions, but more is needed to ensure the longevity of these businesses.
“On behalf of the 1.4 million REALTORS® across the country, I strongly urge that any relief for small businesses and employers also includes direct help for the self-employed workforce. As the unemployment numbers increase daily and more states shutdown all nonessential movement, we must act now to protect the self-employed entrepreneurs of America who invest everything to support their consumers and their families. The National Association of REALTORS® thanks you for your attention to these unique and very critical issues.”
Other National Association of Realtors and coalition letters to Congressional leaders beginning in early March have addressed small-business relief, extending 1031 deadlines, credit access and tax relief, renter and property owner relief, the Keeping Works Paid and Employed Act, and the SECURE Notarization Act of 2020.
The real-estate community stands ready to offer its expertise, creativity and Realtor “can do” spirit to support of Santa Fe as we address this public health crisis together.
Paco Arguello is chief executive of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. Contact him at 982-8385 or paco@sfar.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.