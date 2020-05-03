Realtors across the United States are advocating for and working on behalf of homeowners as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. At the federal level, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) has been gathering and sharing from its members reported conflicting information between the official guidance on mortgage forbearance plans stipulated under the CAREs Act and information shared by servicers. NAR has repeatedly shared these concerns with staff at Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) offering detailed examples from its membership.
In response, scripts were created for servicers to use when interacting with homeowners. Furthermore, their regulator, the FHFA, announced that the agency would be collaborating with the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau to collect complaint data on servicers and work with these agencies to curb any poor behavior by servicers.
On April 13, NAR forwarded a letter to every federal lawmaker urging them to provide additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program loans and the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, two critical funding sources for small businesses and independent contractors impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The association also raised concerns with the implementation of the EIDL program, seeking clarification.
Two weeks after passage of the CARES Act that created these programs, the Small Business Administration announced that EIDL would no longer offer loans up to $2 million but would be capped at $15,000 with a maximum advance amount of $1,000 per employee, a sharp departure from the CARES Act language. Especially impacted by this change are independent contractors who have no employees and whose EIDL grants are essentially rendered unforgivable. Reducing the loan limit from $2 million to $15,000 is particularly devastating to businesses that have been shut down for a month and have no way of knowing when they will be able to reopen.
At the state level, the New Mexico Association of Realtors forwarded a letter to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on April 15 urging her to extend the May 10, 2020, deadline for the payment of property taxes by 90 days. The state association believes extending the deadline would provide much-needed relief to citizens. Many New Mexicans are currently experiencing a significant loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 virus and/or the public emergency orders, and the payment of property taxes as scheduled would create an undue financial hardship.
At the local level, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors participated in a digital meeting with other housing agencies and advocacy groups to help determine a response to the emergency needs of the housing community due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result of the meeting, a comprehensive list of housing emergency needs was created by the City of Santa Fe’s Office of Affordable Housing that has been shared and forwarded by stakeholder groups. Concerns were also raised with keeping new housing and construction viable in light of social distancing guidelines. The website of the City of Santa Fe’s Land Use Department provides detailed information on how to advance building permits and inspections as the community continues to address the COVID-19 virus.
Paco Arguello is chief executive of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. Contact him at 982-8385 or paco@sfar.com.
