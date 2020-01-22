The Santa Fe Association of Realtors (SFAR) staff is excited to support a new membership management service accessible via the cloud beginning in late February. The Rapattoni Magic Cloud AMS system will provide SFAR’s staff with the tools to support over 1,000 Realtor members, 1,300 multiple-listing service (MLS) members, and over 100 affiliate members. It’s quite remarkable that a six-member, experienced and dedicated staff is providing support to the Santa Fe-area Realtor community that has achieved more than $1.2 billion in housing and land sales in both 2018 and 2019!
The Santa Fe Association of Realtors is committed to providing our Realtor and MLS members with superior service through these new support tools. The innovative system builds on Rapattoni’s 45-plus years of automated membership services expertise by adding the latest emerging technologies to keep the association at the forefront of the industry. Cloud AMS provides seamless integration with the association’s MLS, lockbox key vendor, as well as the state and national associations. The new internet member services (IMS) module will provide a web interface for our members to pay dues, sign up for classes and events, manage their personal information, and purchase Realtor merchandise. Even better, the mobile support of IMS resizes the responsive interface for monitors, tablets, and phones.
The association is scheduled to launch the new Rapattoni Magic Cloud AMS in late February, adding a modest monthly cost to existing membership service expenses.
The SFAR Community Services Committee and other charitable activities have kept Realtor members busy even as the year ended. The association's 6th annual golf tournament raised over $30,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association New Mexico Chapter. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, and 39,000 individuals are facing this progressive disease in New Mexico.
The committee also continued its annual scholarship program for eligible Realtor family members. In December, SFAR set up a challenge event seeking contributions of clothing and other items to donate to the Interfaith Housing Shelter to help the homeless. Realtor members dropped off their donations at SFAR’s office or made monetary contributions and our outgoing president, Beth Stephens, took the donations to the shelter. SFAR agreed to match the collected donations with a check totaling $3,000 to the Interfaith Housing Shelter in addition to all of the wonderful gifts and donations forwarded by its members. The total collected of in-kind and cash donations was over $6,000.
Lastly, congratulations to the following individuals who were recently honored with emeritus status by the National Association of Realtors after having completed 40 years of membership: Philip Gudwin, Bill Schwent, and Bobby Lee Trujillo.
Paco Arguello is chief executive of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. Contact him at 982-8385 or paco@sfar.com.
