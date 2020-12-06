This year the National Association of Realtors asked the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to withdraw its proposed rule to amend its interpretation of the Fair Housing Act’s disparate impact standard. HUD’s proposed rule to amend the HUD interpretation of the Fair Housing Act’s disparate impact standard was described in its rule “as necessary to reflect how the Department would apply the Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs v. Inclusive Communities Project, Inc. in disparate impact cases under the Fair Housing Act.”
In NAR’s letter to HUD, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) cites broad national consensus to advance efforts to eradicate racial discrimination while arguing HUD’s revisions place too heavy a burden on the ability of parties to bring legitimate initial disparate impact claims. While there remains debate among industry, government, and advocates as to whether additional clarity is needed with respect to disparate impact claims, there is broad consensus across the country that now is not the time to issue a regulation that could hinder further progress on addressing ongoing systemic racism in our country.
The tragic killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others, coupled with a pandemic that has taken a disproportionate toll on minority populations, have been painful reminders of the devastating impact of discrimination and segregation on racial minorities in nearly every facet of American life. NAR continues to reckon with the role it played decades ago in segregating metropolitan areas and the ongoing housing discrimination a recent Newsday story reminded us still exists.
As the nation’s largest membership trade association, with 1.4 million members, NAR is committed to advancing policy that affords everyone the equal opportunity to own and transfer property and to enjoy all the benefits that accrue from homeownership. The association believes now is the time for government, industry, and advocates to explore how to work together to eliminate the unnecessary barriers to housing opportunity and advance policies that allow more Americans to fully participate in the American Dream of home ownership. Therefore, NAR respectfully asked that HUD withdraw its rule to amend the HUD interpretation of the Fair Housing Act’s disparate impact standard.
The correspondence continued by adding that today, the words of Justice Anthony Kennedy, writing for the Supreme Court in 2015, resonate more urgently. At that time, he wrote, “Much progress remains to be made in our nation’s continuing struggle against racial isolation.” NAR and its local Realtor associations welcome the opportunity to work with HUD, advocates, consumers, and other industry partners in advancing “the Fair Housing Act’s continuing role in moving the nation toward a more integrated society.”
Paco Arguello is chief executive of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. Contact him at 982-8385 or paco@sfar.com.
