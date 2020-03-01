The Santa Fe Association of Realtors (SFAR) will be losing one of its longstanding staff members, Cindy Williams, at the end of March this year due to retirement. As of April 3, Cindy and her husband, Otis Phillips, will be taking on new roles as retail cashiers at Yellowstone National Park, and Cindy will also provide human-resources support. As an extra benny, they will be living within the park, where Otis can exercise his photography skills. They will be free to pursue other retirement fun, which will likely feature visits with their children and grandchildren living in South Dakota, New Mexico, and Texas.
Cindy joined SFAR in the 1980s, serving as the organization’s first office manager for about five years. The small office then was located on St. Francis Drive and housed four full-time staff members. Cindy recalls using bound books for property listings, staff entering all listings, and the weekly meetings at the old Alumni Hall at the College of Santa Fe. During her tenure, she was responsible for implementing the association’s first automated billing system.
After some time away from the real-estate industry, Cindy returned to the association in 2004, serving as office manager and as well as taking on responsibility for professional standards. Realtors are different from non-member licensees in that they voluntarily subscribe to a strict Code of Ethics. Realtor associations are obligated to provide professional-standards services to the public and its members. Realtor staff providing these services are required to be certified every three years.
According to Cindy, serving as the association’s professional standards director has been the most rewarding part of her work in the real estate industry where she has enjoyed helping members of the public who call with issues or situations. Quick resolution is best, and many complaints are referred to mediation or ombudsman services. “When people stop communicating, frustration goes up and nothing gets resolved,” she said. “Our services can really help to find solutions.”
Cindy helped spur the creation of the association’s Technology Committee, which is charged with staying on top of the latest real estate technology trends, apps, and products. She provides professional support to SFAR’s website as well as being an integral team player in all of the association’s Multiple Listing Service and membership software installations, updates, and transitions. She has served as staff liaison to the Bylaws Committee and the Affiliates Committee as well as SFAR’s Property Management Council.
Cindy hails from El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado. She attended the University of Colorado, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish and Latin American Studies. She spent one year in Costa Rica during her studies. She has also owned three businesses during her career along with her family – one in manufacturing and two in retail. She has one son, Taj, who is married to Karen. They have three beautiful children – Hailey, Hunter, and Emily. Cindy has two other children, who live in New Mexico, David and Sandra, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lastly, Cindy shared that she has, through the years, enjoyed working with SFAR staff and Realtors, who she finds both gregarious and giving. The association will miss her experience, professionalism, and caring attitude, I hope many of you will consider stopping by SFAR to wish her well as she begins her next journey.
Paco Arguello is chief executive of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors. Contact him at 982-8385 or paco@sfar.com.
